Scroll To Top
Movies

Zendaya's 'Challengers' has all the ingredients to be a modern classic — but is it queer?

Zendaya's 'Challengers' has all the ingredients to be a modern classic — but is it queer?

Challengers intimate moment
Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Here's all the implicit and explicitly queer elements in Challengers

dariccott

The high-intensity tennis film has all the right ingredients to become a cult classic with a witty, sly humor that cuts through its thriller elements deserving all the praise, but is it inherently queer?

The tennis love child of Cruel Intentions and Love & Basketball is the best way to describe Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach, is married to Art (Mike Faist), a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for Art's redemption takes a surprising turn when he faces off against his washed-up former tennis doubles partner and best friend, Patrick (Josh O'Connor), who is Tashi's ex-boyfriend. The new sports thriller, told in three timelines, follows the entangled history of these three friends bound by their love of tennis and the aftermath of their complicated love triangle in the present day.

Throughout Challengers, viewers will learn that tennis is like a relationship, a passionate back-and-forth game for Tashi. In both, she will do anything to come out on top, studying her opponent and partner's weak spots and using them to her advantage. Zendaya's portrayal of Tashi is that of a dominatrix looking to dominate on and off the court. She plays the gray area well. Her delivery of the complex character will entice viewers with her badass nature to win by any means to the point of cheering her on, even her more unsavory actions. While all of Zendaya's previous roles shape her depiction of Tashi, one thing is clear: she's shed her child actor reputation, stepping fully into the greatness that makes movie stars. While Tashi isn't explicitly queer, she is queer-coded; the character serves up dominant fem-top energy and commands every scene.

Viewers can find the more explicitly queer elements of the Challengers in the characters Art and Patrick, childhood best friends who embarked on the sport of tennis, playing doubles together. They have a homoerotic friendship, becoming the best pals who do everything together, whether on the court or in life. The two are not only introduced to tennis together but into their manhood, sharing a discovery of masturbation during a sleepover. This story is told during a hangout session with Tashi after one of their last matches before going to college (sans Patrick, who opts to go pro instead), where things turn into a steamy throuple situation.

In this scene, in particular, Tashi's dominant fem-top energy is on full display as she lays back and watches the two best friends continue to make-out with each other. Although she's reluctant to break up their happy home in their pursuit of her, she offers the two a challenge: whoever wins their match against each other gets her number. In this particular scene and throughout Challengers, one thing is clear: white men really get to explore their sexuality and not be questioned for it and write it off as a one-time experience.

For those seeking the homoerotica chemistry teased in the trailer, Challengers does not disappoint. Faist and O'Connor go for gold in that department. The trio of co-leads delivers an enticing chemistry that you can't look away from, making Guadagnino's Challengers a great candidate to become a queer cult classic.

Challengers premieres in theaters on April 26, 2024.

CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer 2Her Game. Her Rules. Watch the new trailer for #ChallengersMovie and see the film only in theaters April 26. Head to ...

From Your Site Articles
MoviesEntertainmentReviews
filmhumorjosh oconnorlove triangleluca guadagninomike faistqueerqueer cult classicrelationshiptennisthrillerthroupletrailerzendayamoviesMovies
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Josh O'Connor and Zendaya

Watch: Zendaya’s In Steamy Love Triangle In ‘Challengers’ Trailer

Mary & George, Chucky; We’re Here, Challengers

19 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in April 2024 & where to watch them

50 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2024

50 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2024

The Best Queer Films of 2017, Ranked

The Best Queer Films of 2017, Ranked

SheWired's Fave Lesbian Themed Movies of 2010

SheWired's Fave Lesbian Themed Movies of 2010

'Leading Ladies' Erika Randall Beahm Comes Out Swinging

'Leading Ladies' Erika Randall Beahm Comes Out Swinging

Archer, Heartstopper, Problemista

19 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In August 2023 & How To Watch Them

23 Amazing LGBT Films We Can't Wait To See at Outfest

23 Amazing LGBT Films We Can't Wait To See at Outfest 

Challengers

Zendaya's Sultry Love Triangle Film Yanked From Venice Due to Strike

Foundation, Barbie, What We Do in the Shadows, Wham!

UPDATE: 24 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In July 2023

Queen Charlotte, Fear the Walking Dead, Drag Race All Stars, Monica

24 LGBTQ+ TV Shows and Movies Coming In May 2023

Fire Island, Do Revenge, Bros

The 7 Best Queer Comedies of 2022

Most Recent

Drag Me to Dinner, Love, Victor, and The Thing About Harry

15 Gay TV Shows & Movies You Can Watch On Hulu Right Now

Queens of the Universe, The Idol, The Blackening, Project Runway All Stars

28 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In June 2023

8 Really Bad LGBTQ+ Movies to Avoid At All Costs

8 Really Bad LGBTQ+ Movies to Avoid At All Costs

Warrior Nun, Everything Sucks!, The Haunting of Bly Manor, First Kill

30 Of The Best Lesbian Films & TV Shows You Can Watch On Netflix Now

The Owl House, El Houb, Dead Ringers, BEEF

26 LGBTQ+ TV Shows and Movies Coming In April 2023

Bessie, the inspection, anything's possible, moonlight

20 Black LGBTQ+ Films Everyone Should See

Cassandro, Disenchantment, AHS: Delicate, Sex Education

17 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In September 2023 & Where To Watch

5 Really Bad LGBTQ Movies to Avoid At All Costs

5 Really Bad LGBTQ Movies to Avoid At All Costs

Every Netflix Original Film Coming This Fall

Every Netflix Original Film Coming This Fall

26 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List

26 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List

Recommended Stories for You

11 Lesbian-Approved Summer Movies We Can't Wait To See in 2014

11 Lesbian-Approved Summer Movies We Can't Wait To See

My Policeman, The Thing About Harry, Gods Own Country, Weekend

20 Romantic Gay Movies Perfect For Date Nights

Chucky; fellow travelers; everything now, elite

37 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In October 2023 & Where To Watch Them

25 awesome lesbian movies where no one dies at the end

25 awesome lesbian movies where no one dies at the end

The Ultimate Queer Web Series Viewing Guide

The Ultimate Queer Web Series Viewing Guide

Christmas on Cherry Lane; The Color Purple; All Us Strangers

25 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In December 2023 & Where To Watch Them

10 Lesbian-Approved Summer Movies - Part 1

10 Lesbian-Approved Summer Movies - Part 1

author avatar

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Read Full Bio