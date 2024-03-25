Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Nicholas Galitzine on how Mary & George is a story of queer & female empowerment

Nicholas Galitzine on how 'Mary & George' is a story of queer & female empowerment

Nicholas Galizine
PRIDE.com

PRIDE caught up with the actor on the red carpet to talk about the power dynamics of his new show and which song is his go-to seduction number.

rachiepants

While the wait for Mary & George’s premiere on Starz feels like torture PRIDE did get some insight into what’s to come when star Nicolas Galitzine hit the red carpet for the highly (and we mean HIGHLY) anticipated series red carpet.

For those unfamiliar the series Mary & George is inspired by the incredible (and incredibly queer) true story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore) and her son George (Galitzine) who hatched a plot to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) and in doing so climb to the very top of the social and political hierarchy. It's steamy and dripping with political intrigue and with a cast like that, guaranteed to be one of the most fascinating projects of the year.

PRIDE’s Stacey Yvonne caught up with Galitzine on the red carpet to ask about why telling a true story like this is important in today’s political climate. “It's very topical in a lot of ways,” Galitzine tells PRIDE. “You see this woman, Mary, who does not have autonomy and has to forge a path for herself. I think we still live in a very patriarchal world and a lot of that needs to change.”

He points out that this show also succeeds in highlighting the kinds of stories that have both been intentionally and unintentionally erased. “Just the intrigue and the queerness, that existed during the Jacobean era, and indeed many other eras that have oftentimes been written out the history books [make this story important to tell]. Apart from anything, it's just a really fun, wild story that is based on real events.”

Ultimately as Galizine shares, it’s the journey of a powerful and complicated queer man that could so easily have gone unsung. “George's immense power at the time of his passing. He was basically the King of England. he had seized complete control, kind of threw the country into economic collapse and a lot of ways,” he says. ‘The thing that I tried to bring to George, which maybe isn't spoken about enough, is a certain vulnerability to him and a softness to him. Certainly, when we meet George, he's a very fragile young man. And I think it made his journey through the episodes very interesting to kind of start from that position and have it evolve.”

As for how the actor would approach the art of seduction through music, well he has his go-to jam. “I love 'For Your Precious Love' by Otis Redding,” Galitzine reveals. “That's spoken to me for a long time.”

Mary & George premieres April 5 on Starz. Watch PRIDE’s full interview with Nicolas Galitzine below.

CelebritiesTVInterviewsEntertainment
julianne moorenicholas galitzinegay charactergay tv showsinterviewsmary & georgered carpet
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio
author avatar

Stacey Yvonne

Stacey Yvonne is a contributor who is often found in some corner of the internet pontificating about pop culture and its effect on women, Blackfolk and the LGBTQIA+ community. As a summa cum laude graduate from the School of Hardknocks (with an emphasis in "these streets") she has learned the beauty of finding fascination in everything. She's constantly threatening to write a screenplay of her life and she'll do it, just as soon as this show is over.

Stacey Yvonne is a contributor who is often found in some corner of the internet pontificating about pop culture and its effect on women, Blackfolk and the LGBTQIA+ community. As a summa cum laude graduate from the School of Hardknocks (with an emphasis in "these streets") she has learned the beauty of finding fascination in everything. She's constantly threatening to write a screenplay of her life and she'll do it, just as soon as this show is over.

Read Full Bio