Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor's gay romance 'History of Sound' FINALLY starts filming

Just when we thought the Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor-led gay period romance The History of Sound might not actually happen, we get word that the filming for it has officially begun. Thank the gay gawds!

The project was first announced back in 2021, when director Oliver Hermanus told Variety, “Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation… This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told.”

It’s been about a year since we’ve had any real updates, but at the start of January the X, formerly Twitter, account @FilmUpdates let us know the project would begin filming in March.

Now, at last, the same account has offered another update that has confirmed the project has officially begun filming, with two days left to spare before March actually begins.

The movie description, as reported by Deadline three years ago, says the plot revolves around two men named Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) who set out to record the lives, voices, and music of their American countrymen during World War I. This “short-lived moment in their young lives” changes them forever. Of course, there are still a lot of back-and-forth debates about straight men playing gay roles, and each of the leading men in this film is straight. That said, they’ve also each played gay characters before, with O’Connor taking on the role of a gay farmer in 2017’s God’s Own Country and Mescal most notably in his most recent role as Harry in Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers opposite Andrew Scott. All we know is that we’re stoked to have another update on this movie, and we can’t wait until the filming wraps. As of now, no release date has been set. Check out some of our favorite reactions below.

