Scroll To Top
Music

Lil Nas X Shares A Different Reason He's Getting On His Knees

Lil Nas X Shares A Different Reason He's Getting On His Knees

Lil Nas X Shares A Different Reason He's Getting On His Knees
Getty Images

The question is... do we mind if he enters his Christian era real quick?

@andrewjstillman

If Lil Nas X knows how to do anything, it’s exactly what he wants. What he wants usually pushes borders or cause controversy, but the “That’s What I Want” hitmaker doesn’t want it any other way. (And neither do we, TBH.)

His next step, it seems, is to perhaps head in a different direction than the sexualized image he’s portrayed over the last few years.

On X, formerly Twitter, Nas X shared a snippet of a new song seemingly called “Angels,” captioned with a question wondering, “Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?”

✟ (@LilNasX) on X

In the one-minute clip, Nas X has long, straight hair and is singing in the car. “Father stretch my hands, the lonely road seems to last the longest,” he sings to an acoustic guitar. “Help me with my plans, everything seems to go to nowhere.”

He then gets out of the car and sings out, “Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity, free me from all this envy in me. I don’t want these feelings.”

The beat picks up as Nas X starts dancing and sings, “I call on angels. I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah. Give me hope when I feel. Give me hope when I feel less.”

He gets on his knees and seemingly prays before he runs back to the car and the video ends.

After people questioned the morality and whether Nas X could get giving a lap dance to the devil in one video and on his knees praying to the Lord in the next, he clapped back to the haters with a firm and concise tweet stating, “Making Christian music doesn’t mean I can’t suck dick no more. The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

Well, then, we can’t see we disagree!

He addressed the haters again and defended his status as an artist just trying to express himself. He stated, “Whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian y’all find a problem! Y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine.”

Despite the haters, Nas X has also received his fair share of love for the message. We suppose we’ll just have to see how this one plays out.

From Your Site Articles
MusicLilNasXCelebrities
christian musicgay christiangetting on his kneeslil nas x controversyone-minute clipsexualized imagelil nas xLil Nas X
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio