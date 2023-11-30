Lil Nas X Shares A Different Reason He's Getting On His Knees

If Lil Nas X knows how to do anything, it’s exactly what he wants. What he wants usually pushes borders or cause controversy, but the “That’s What I Want” hitmaker doesn’t want it any other way. (And neither do we, TBH.)

His next step, it seems, is to perhaps head in a different direction than the sexualized image he’s portrayed over the last few years.

On X, formerly Twitter, Nas X shared a snippet of a new song seemingly called “Angels,” captioned with a question wondering, “Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?”

✟ (@LilNasX) on X In the one-minute clip, Nas X has long, straight hair and is singing in the car. “Father stretch my hands, the lonely road seems to last the longest,” he sings to an acoustic guitar. “Help me with my plans, everything seems to go to nowhere.” He then gets out of the car and sings out, “Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity, free me from all this envy in me. I don’t want these feelings.” The beat picks up as Nas X starts dancing and sings, “I call on angels. I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah. Give me hope when I feel. Give me hope when I feel less.” He gets on his knees and seemingly prays before he runs back to the car and the video ends. After people questioned the morality and whether Nas X could get giving a lap dance to the devil in one video and on his knees praying to the Lord in the next, he clapped back to the haters with a firm and concise tweet stating, “Making Christian music doesn’t mean I can’t suck dick no more. The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

Well, then, we can’t see we disagree! He addressed the haters again and defended his status as an artist just trying to express himself. He stated, “Whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian y’all find a problem! Y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine.”