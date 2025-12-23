Love is a team sport!
From left: Hockey stars Lena Oberdorf and Natalia Padilla-Bidas; and WNBA stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas; and soccer stars Rafaelle Souza and Halie Mace.
EyesWideOpen/Getty Images; Alex Slitz/Getty Images; Footage still via Instagram @halie_mace
WNBA fans everywhere were heartbroken when NaLyssa Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Aces earlier this year after briefly being reunited with her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington, on the basketball court when they were both on the Dallas Wings.
Carrington and Smith may have been split up, but there are plenty of other sapphic couples who are currently making lesbians' dreams come true by kicking butt on the same team together.
From basketball teammates in love to soccer stars getting engaged to their teammates to nearly a dozen rugby players getting to play on the same team, there is love in the air in the world of women’s professional sports.
Rafaelle Souza and Halie Mace (Orlando Pride — Soccer)
Rafaelle Souza and Halie Mace used to play on rival teams, but earlier this month, Mace joined Souza on the Orlando Pride, where they’ll not only be teammates, but they’re both defenders as well. On December 22, 2025, the soccer stars announced their engagement on Instagram by posting a sweet video of Souza getting down on one knee in her home country of Brazil.
Lena Oberdorf and Natalia Padilla-Bidas (Bayern Munich — soccer)
Lena Oberdorf and Natalia Padilla-Bidas are teammates on FC Bayern Munich, a German professional women’s soccer team, but have recently found love together. The two athletes hard-launched their relationship in September 2025 by both posting handholding photos of the lovebirds together on their individual Instagram stories and tagged each other.
Alev Kelter and Kathryn Treder (U.S. World Cup — Rugby)
Alev Kelter and Kathryn Treder are playing together on the U.S. Women’s World Cup Rugby team. The two lovebirds got engaged in 2024, when Kelter proposed after winning the a Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
Marlie Packer and Rosie Galligan (Saracens and England World Cup — Rugby)
English rugby star Marlie Packer is engaged to her equally talented fiancé Rosie Galligan. Packer and Gilligan compete side-by-side at home and internationally, after being on opposing teams for a few years. Now, they play together on the Saracens and are also currently star players on the English Rugby World Cup team.
Mckenzie Carson and Sarah Bern (England World Cup — Rugby)
Mckenzie Carson and Sarah Bern usually play on opposing teams despite their sweet love story, but at the 2025 Rugby World Cup, the two star players are competing together as part of England’s Red Roses team. This is especially surprising considering Carson, a Canadian-born rugby union player, has represented Canada three times in the World Cup, but luckily for Bern, she’s suiting up for England this time around.
Holly Aitchison and Hannah Botterman (England World Cup — Rugby)
Holly Aitchison and Hannah Botterman
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
As players on the Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears, Holly Aitchison and Hannah Botterman play on opposing teams most of the time, but at the 2025 Rugby World Cup, the partners are both representing England and are getting to play together on the same team.
Dannah O’Brien and Katie Whalen (Leinster — Rugby)
Ireland World Cup star Dannah O’Brien is in a relationship with fellow rugby star Katie Whelan. The two women both play for Leinster rugby together.
Giordana Duca and Michela Sillari (Italy World Cup — Rugby)
Rugby star Giordana Duca is in a relationship with Michela Sillari and two are competing together in the 2025 World Cup representing Italy. This isn’t the first time they’ve competed together in the World Cup and they’ve also played on the same team in the Six Nations Championship.
Leia Brebner-Holden and Elis Martin (Scotland World Cup — Rugby)
Rugby star Leia Brebner-Holden normally plays for Gloucester-Hartpury while her girlfriend Elis Martin plays for Loughborough Lightning, but the two women are currently competing together for Scotland at the 2025 World Cup.
Jasmine Joyce-Butchers and Alisha Butchers (Bristol Bears — Rugby)
Rugby legend Jasmine Joyce-Butchers is a three-time Olympian who is currently competing in the Rugby World Cup for Wales, but while her wife Alisha Butchers isn’t on the World Cup team, the two play together on the Bristol Bears.
Kayleigh Powell and Lucy Burgess (Harlequins — Rugby)
Wales Rugby World Cup player Kayleigh Powell is currently dating her Harlequin teammate Lucy Burgess. The two women used to play together on the Bristol Bears, before joining the Harlequins.
Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison (New York Liberty — WNBA)
The WNBA is full of couples playing on rival teams or shooting hoops as teammates, but the list got even longer earlier this year when Natasha Cloud went on The Pivot Podcast to announce that she’s been dating her New York Liberty teammate Isabelle Harrison.
DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury — WNBA)
After spending her first decade in the WNBA playing for the Phoenix Mercury, DeWanna Bonner was traded away from her team and away from her fiancé and fellow Mercury player Alyssa Thomas. But luckily for fans and the happy couple, the lovebirds were reunited earlier this year when Bonner was picked back up by the Mercury.
Marta and Carrie Lawrence (Orlando Pride — NWSL)
Soccer GOAT Marta has played in six consecutive Olympics and is the leading scorer in the history of both men’s and women’s World Cups, but now she’s also playing on the same team as the love of her life. In August 2024, Marta got engaged to fellow Orlando Pride star Carrie Lawrence.
This isn’t the first time Marta has dated someone on her own team. Back in 2021, she was also engaged to Orlando Pride’s Toni Presley, before the relationship ended.
Nina Jobst Smith and Ashton Bell (Vancouver — PWHL)
Hockey stars Nina Jobst Smith and Ashton Bell both played together for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs but were then separated. Now the happy couple is being reunited after they were both drafted by Vancouver for the 2025 season.
Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal Victoire — PWHL)
Hockey power couple Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin used to like keeping a low profile, but the athletes got married last year and have been more public about their love for each other and their shared sport. Stacey and Poulin haven’t always played for the same team, but they were both on Team Canada during the 2022 Olympics and are now lucky enough to be teammates on the Montreal Victoire.
Diamante and Kiara Hogan (All Elite Wrestling)
All Elite Wrestling’s Diamante and Kiara Hogan made their relationship public back in 2019 and have been a wrestling power couple ever since. They may not be teammates in the traditional way, but both athletes wrestle for the same organization and frequently do promotion together.