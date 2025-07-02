Did Dylan Mulvaney & Joe Locke really just hard launch? Their cozy IG post leaves fans divided

Skip to content
“First couples shoot,” wrote Dylan Mulvaney.

Did Dylan Mulvaney and Joe Locke hard launch?

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanJuly 02 2025 / 2:15 PM
Andrew J. Stillman
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
Sometimes, fans celebrate queer lovewith open arms and wholeheartedly embrace new relationships without hesitation.

Other times, it leaves us scratching our heads.

Over the weekend, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and actor Joe Locke left fans in the latter category after posting a series of photos together on their Instagram feeds and stories.

On the main feed, the photos that got everyone talking were of the two sitting together, Mulvaney’s arm around Locke, looking very snuggly and giving major “you can’t sit with us vibes.” The second photo showed the two playfully sticking out their tongues outside Camp Koko.

Sporting Ray-Bans, the two were evidently there as part of Ray-Ban’s exclusive lunch at Camp Koko, where they were part ofa number of celebrities in attendance.

However, the caption stating, “First couples shoot thank you for having us at camp koko,” had everyone thinking Mulvaney and Locke used the event to announce their relationship.

In the comments, Locke responded, “Hard launch.”

After that, Locke posted on his Instagram story—each of them wearing completely different outfits—of him and Mulvaney sporting “New home vibes” in a tent, as they attended the Glastonbury Festival.

In a roundup post of the event, Locke also proved that saying things like “first couples shoot” isn’t completely out of his wheelhouse with people he’s close to.

In his carousel, he included some photos of fellow Heartstopper star Tobie Donovan, one of which saw Locke kissing the top of Donovan’s head, and the other a photo Locke reposted on his story captioned, “Boyfriend material.”

Regardless, the initial post by Mulvaney has sparked conversation.

“Are they legitimately dating or this a joke I cannot tell,” commented one user.

Some were in full support of the idea, regardless of its truthfulness.

“The most iconic and gorgeous duo!!” said one user.

“Hard launch is right omg,” said someone else.

Another couldn’t believe this was how they found out, emphatically wishing the two congratulations.

Others, however, were not so supportive.

“Why is it giving mom & her gay son?” someone asked.

Many comments, which we will not share, bring up the idea of sexuality, saying that Mulvaney should be a lesbian and this relationship means Locke can no longer identify as a gay man.

The latter issue, at least, has some defense to it, with one user reminding people that, “Gay boys can be w trans women. Love is love, people. Love is love.”

The flood and comments—good and bad—have resulted in new comments on the posts being limited.

Ultimately, Mulvaney and Locke will have the final say on whether or not this is a real hard launch, but their history of being friends, collaborating, and joking around together leads us to strongly lean toward this post and exchange is just a joke between friends. That being said, they are adorable together and we celebrate their platonic love, too!

PRIDE has reached out for comment but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

