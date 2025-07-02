Did Dylan Mulvaney & Joe Locke really just hard launch? Their cozy IG post leaves fans divided

Sometimes, fans celebrate queer love with open arms and wholeheartedly embrace new relationships without hesitation.

Other times, it leaves us scratching our heads.

Over the weekend, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and actor Joe Locke left fans in the latter category after posting a series of photos together on their Instagram feeds and stories.

On the main feed, the photos that got everyone talking were of the two sitting together, Mulvaney’s arm around Locke, looking very snuggly and giving major “you can’t sit with us vibes.” The second photo showed the two playfully sticking out their tongues outside Camp Koko.

Sporting Ray-Bans, the two were evidently there as part of Ray-Ban’s exclusive lunch at Camp Koko, where they were part of a number of celebrities in attendance .

However, the caption stating, “First couples shoot thank you for having us at camp koko,” had everyone thinking Mulvaney and Locke used the event to announce their relationship.

See on Instagram In the comments, Locke responded, “Hard launch.”

Instagram.com/DylanMulvaney; Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 After that, Locke posted on his Instagram story—each of them wearing completely different outfits—of him and Mulvaney sporting “New home vibes” in a tent, as they attended the Glastonbury Festival.

Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 In a roundup post of the event, Locke also proved that saying things like “first couples shoot” isn’t completely out of his wheelhouse with people he’s close to.

See on Instagram In his carousel, he included some photos of fellow Heartstopper star Tobie Donovan, one of which saw Locke kissing the top of Donovan’s head, and the other a photo Locke reposted on his story captioned, “Boyfriend material.”

Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 Regardless, the initial post by Mulvaney has sparked conversation. “Are they legitimately dating or this a joke I cannot tell,” commented one user.

Instagram.com/DylanMulvaney; Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 Some were in full support of the idea, regardless of its truthfulness. “The most iconic and gorgeous duo!!” said one user.

Instagram.com/DylanMulvaney; Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 “Hard launch is right omg,” said someone else.

Instagram.com/DylanMulvaney; Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 Another couldn’t believe this was how they found out, emphatically wishing the two congratulations.

Instagram.com/DylanMulvaney; Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 Others, however, were not so supportive. “Why is it giving mom & her gay son?” someone asked.

Instagram.com/DylanMulvaney; Instagram.com/JoeLocke03 Many comments, which we will not share, bring up the idea of sexuality, saying that Mulvaney should be a lesbian and this relationship means Locke can no longer identify as a gay man. The latter issue, at least, has some defense to it, with one user reminding people that, “Gay boys can be w trans women. Love is love, people. Love is love.”