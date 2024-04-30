​Trinity the Tuck is your sinful pop goddess & her new EP is coming just in time for Pride

Trinity the Tuck truly is a multi-hyphenate talent. She’s a drag artist, dancer, singer, and actor (seriously, Slay was a total slay) and so if her deadliest sin is pride, well we could hardly blame her.

Speaking of pride and deadly sins Trinity announces today that her all-new EP titled Sinematic is set to drop just in time to become this year's Pride soundtrack of the summer, when it arrives on June 1!

This new EP follows the success of her chart-topping albums Plastic and EGO, and her various appearances in music videos including Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down,” Aja’s “I Don’t Wanna Brag” and recently hosting the drag series “Love for the Arts.” This truly is the year of Trinity who also is serving as one of the six faces for SERV Vodka, the aforementioned Slay movie for Tubi, and of course, now this dark and catchy concept record.

The new album features seven (duh) new tracks all inspired by one of the seven deadly sins, pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth. Plus the album features fan-favorite Jujubee on the the track “Til Death Becomes Us,” which also takes inspiration from the camp classic Death Becomes Her — and by the way, is a total banger!