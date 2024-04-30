Scroll To Top
Music

Trinity the Tuck is your sinful pop goddess & her new EP is coming just in time for Pride

​Trinity the Tuck is your sinful pop goddess & her new EP is coming just in time for Pride

Trinity The Tuck
Courtesy of Trinity The Tuck

Trinity is in her Sinematic and the beats are deadly.

rachiepants

Trinity the Tuck truly is a multi-hyphenate talent. She’s a drag artist, dancer, singer, and actor (seriously, Slaywas a total slay) and so if her deadliest sin is pride, well we could hardly blame her.

Speaking of pride and deadly sins Trinity announces today that her all-new EP titled Sinematic is set to drop just in time to become this year's Pride soundtrack of the summer, when it arrives on June 1!

This new EP follows the success of her chart-topping albums Plastic and EGO, and her various appearances in music videos including Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down,” Aja’s “I Don’t Wanna Brag” and recently hosting the drag series “Love for the Arts.” This truly is the year of Trinity who also is serving as one of the six faces for SERV Vodka, the aforementioned Slay movie for Tubi, and of course, now this dark and catchy concept record.

The new album features seven (duh) new tracks all inspired by one of the seven deadly sins, pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth. Plus the album features fan-favorite Jujubee on the the track “Til Death Becomes Us,” which also takes inspiration from the camp classic Death Becomes Her — and by the way, is a total banger!

Sinematic drops June 1, but in the meantime, you can check out the video for “Ti; Death Becomes Us,” featuring Kylie Sonique Love, Peppermint, Sherry Vine, Mr. Bradford, Matt Palmer, and Jujubee below. It's such a vibe.

From Your Site Articles
MusicRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainment
jujubeekylie sonique lovemusic videospeppermintsinematic eptrinity the tuck
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio