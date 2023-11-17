'Drag Race's Trinity The Tuck Drops Parody Christmas Album & Book

You better tuck in your gifts safely, because Trinity The Tuck is coming to ruin Christmas!

After making her reality TV debut as a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine, Trinity became a twinner on All Stars 4 (along with Monét X Change) and finished as a finalist in the all-winners edition of All Stars 7.

Over the years, Trinity released studio albums like 2019’s Plastic and 2022’s Ego. Now, the supreme tucking queen is on a mission to ruin the holidays with her new album Trinity The Tuck Ruins Christmas: The Musical.

With production by Drew Louis and songs co-written by Drew and Trinity, the album features songs with Alaska Thunderf*ck, Jimbo, Manila Luzon, Aria B. Cassadine, Ginger Minj, and Kylie Sonique Love. This project also has an accompanying book titled Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles Of Sister Mary Kuntz, which can be purchased via Shopify.

“I’ve always loved illustrated stories, and I’ve wanted to create one for a long time,” Trinity said in a statement. “This is a major twist on the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. There are definitely similarities between Trinity and Scrooge, but this drag story has many twists and turns.”

The album and book have both been released on Friday, November 17 – and Drag Race fans are ready to let Trinity ruin their Christmas!

Scroll through to see Trinity The Tuck’s track-by-track commentary for Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical album – which is now available on all music streaming platforms.

‘It’s In The Book’ (feat. Alaska Thunderf*ck) Sister Mary Kuntz narrates the story of How Trinity Ruined Christmas. Anyone who would know Sister Mary Kuntz knows she is delusional and doesn’t really read The Good Book. She just makes up stories from it. This song is about her preaching to the Holy congregation in the church about The Good Book!

‘Trinity Ruins Christmas’ (feat. Jimbo & Manila Luzon) This song is the synopsis of who Trinity is. She’s hateful and bitter. This song highlights all of the things we love to hate about a good villain!

‘Guilt’s So Heavy’ (feat. Ginger Minj) Ginger Minj did a fantastic job with this character. We wanted to bring to life this ghostly being. Also, another Villain, Trinity’s business partner goes full rock star in this campy fun song about an ominous warning to Trinity. Or else!

‘Light In The Dark’ (feat. Kylie Sonique Love & Aria B. Cassadine) Aria B. Cassadine sings a powerful message about finding goodness in a very hard time in your life. This is the point where Trinity realizes that she’s not dreaming anymore. One of my favorite songs on the album, this track is the heart of the story.

‘You Just Need A Little Mary’ A few of the characters from this album bring joy to the listener and the fairy of Christmas present is probably the most light hearted character. This song is about remembering sometimes you just need a little joy in life.

‘Eternity To Me’ (feat. Alaska Thunderf*ck) Contemplating her life decisions, Trinity is confronted by the reaper of Christmas future and God (Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000) about what path in life she’s going to take, this song is a fantastic group number between light and dark and Trinity’s inner demons.