Gay Adult Performer Hank Hightower Dies At 57
Gay Adult Performer Hank Hightower Dies At 57
Friends and loved ones are mourning his loss.
Rest in peace.
Henry Robert Hightower, best known as gay adult film actor Hank Hightower, passed away at 57 years of age.
“I was jolted awake by a text early this morning. One of the (few) special guys in my life lost a health battle today,” Jeff Yarbrough, a close friend of Hightower, wrote on Facebook. “Hank Hightower called me last Sunday to say so long. Hank and I lived large, hard, and fast at an appropriate time for all that – late 1990s – after a shit ton of our friends had died of AIDS. If you knew Hank, then you knew of his love for canines. If his passing moves you, please send a donation this season to an animal rescue of your choosing. He did a lot of volunteering, and those nonjudgmental licks and hugs meant the world to him. One year he sold Christmas trees for a pug rescue. Imagine having Hank Hightower tie a fir tree to the roof of your car.”
Yarbrough concluded, “Here is part of the text I got before sunrise: ‘I must inform you that Henry Robert Hightower passed away today, Nov. 1, 2023, at 3:30am. As per his wishes, he died at home surrounded by his two pups. He passed peacefully. Memorial details will be sent in a few weeks. I will always hold you close, HH, and happy trails…”
Reactions from other adult performers were also shared on X/Twitter.
“RIP Hank Hightower. The original muscle bear and good friend,” Pete Finland wrote in an X post. “10 years in porn, I made about 5 friends, and Hank sure was one of them. Double trouble. He was also battling with cancer and called me 2 days ago to check up on me. Now he is gone. He will be really missed.”
- 'Paris Is Burning' Icon Carmen Xtravaganza Passes Away At 62 ›
- 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Passes Away At 25 ›
- Never Forget: Thierry Mugler Cast Ivana Trump, Porn Stars, Drag Queens in 1991 ›
- New Perfume Genius Video Drops, Now With 100% More Porn Star ›
- The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman Poses With Gay Porn Star ›
- Johnny Hazzard On Being a Dramatic Actor, a Tour Guide, and Single ›
- Why This Popular Amateur Porn Star Just Got Kicked Off JustForFans ›