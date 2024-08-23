30 HILARIOUS reactions to JD Vance ordering donuts like the most AWKWARD person to ever exist​

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance tried to orchestrate a photo op that went so wrong the entire internet is roasting him for just how awkward he is.
On Thursday, Vance stopped at Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia — a battleground state Donald Trump needs to win for a clear path to the presidency — to buy some donuts, but he was so painfully awkward that it has opened him up to an avalanche of ridicule.
In the now-viral video, Trump's running mate tries to chat with the staff by saying that the "zoo has come to town" and then asking how many donuts he should order. I don't know, JD, maybe a dozen? From there, the scene gets more uncomfortable when one employee asks that she not be filmed, and Vance has to say, "She doesn't want to be on film, guys, so just cut her out of anything. I appreciate that, ma'am."
But if you thought the cringe ends there, you'd be oh so wrong. The Ohio Republican (or possibly three aliens in a trench coat) introduces himself to the donut shop worker who asked not to be on camera, "I'm JD Vance, I'm running for vice president." She flatly responds, "OK…" Ouch!
Vance's advance team seemingly did him dirty by not scouting out a donut shop with employees who would be receptive to talking to him. Although, with his personality, we wouldn't surprised if that place doesn't exist — the man is a charisma black hole. Compare this interaction to Tim Walz visiting Nebraska and stopping at a Runza where he clearly knows the restaurant and the local food and interacts with people like a human being, not some alien entity unfamiliar with earthlings.
Next, Vance tries to pick out the donuts he wants, and it's so painfully awkward that someone on X said it was worse than the cringe-inducing "Scott's Tots" episode of The Office. "I see a lot of glazed here, some sprinkle stuff, some of these cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense," Vance says. Homer Simpson would be ashamed.
Trying to capitalize on Americana by eating from quaint local mom-and-pop shops is a staple of any presidential campaign, but Vance can't even get that right. The entire internet came together to dunk on him for his awkwardness, his bizarre donut-ordering skills, his terrible haircut, and, for god measure, people added in the occasional couch f—cking joke.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to JD Vance ordering donuts like the weirdo he is!