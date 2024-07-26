When Donald Trump picked JD Vance to be his running mate, we all collectively shuddered because of his terrible politics, but that was before some intrepid internet denizen fabricated (upholstered?) a story about the vice presidential hopeful’s sexual (sectional?) predilections sparking countless memes roasting Vance.
We haven’t stopped laughing all week!
In case you’re out of the loop, someone started a RUMOR that in Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy he admitted to having sex with a latex glove placed between two couch cushions, and the internet ran with it. Now, instead of talking about his policy positions or campaign, the intent is busy creating countless memes about the “fact” that Vance is sexually attracted to a piece of living room furniture, and it’s everything we ever could have hoped for.
In fact, the joke has become so widespread that the Associated Press published a fact-checking article titled, “No, JD Vance did not have sex with a couch,” before retracting the article and deleting it from their website because it didn’t go through their “standard editorial process,” The Verge reports.
One person even posted a Google trends chart showing that “Vance couch” was trending more than “Trump assassination,” which is both hilarious and accurate. Looking at Google trends for July 26, at 6:28 am, the Vance rumor was outpacing the assassination attempt.
Other X users had hilarious things to say about Vance’s joked about fetish.“Dem Strategists showed up with 25 bullet points on how to take down Vance and some stoned GenZ kid just said he fucked a couch and now he has to do his interviews standing up via zoom,” one person wrote, while another user said, “So Trump is a sexual predator, and Vance is a sectional predator.”
This election cycle has felt approximately 563 years long, but our whole perspective has shifted since Kamala Harris threw her hat in the ring, and our timelines have been taken over by countless Vance couch f—king memes.
Keep scrolling to see the most hilarious memes roasting JD Vance for his impeccable taste in sexual partners!