10 times 'Glee' was the best LGBTQ+ show on TV

Ok warning, this is about to make you feel old, but stay with us!
This week the groundbreaking and beloved series celebrated its 15th anniversary, and it's hard to understand just how impactful the show was, and what a different world it was when if first arrived on our screens.
For 6 seasons Glee was a pioneer of musicals on television, diversity, and LGBTQ+ storylines. Glee gave us Klaine, Unique, Coach Beiste and, of course, Brittana -- representing the queer spectrum with pride. So to celebrate this incredible series let's take a trip down memory lane with 10 of the best LGBTQ+ moments that brought the house down and the queer community together.
10. “The First Time” S3E5
Kurt and Blaine were always end game for fans, but they went through trials and tribulations before finally walking down the aisle together. In the third season, the boys go to a gay bar together for the first time to meet up with Warbler member Sebastian, who Kurt worries is lusting after Blaine. When the pair arrive, the bar isn’t the glamorous hangout Kurt was hoping for, but there are drag queens everywhere, and he even manages to have a heart-to-heart with closeted football player Dave Karofsky — it’s a beautiful moment.
9. "I Kissed a Girl" S3E7
The title says it all. Mr. Schuester's assignment in this episode is "Lady Music Week," all about singing songs to support Santana, her love of the ladies and her new relationship with Brittany. The episode culminates with a performance of "I Kissed a Girl" in which the glee club girls break out into the girl on girl anthem. The entire episode is girl power at it's finest.
8. "The End of Twerk" S5E5
Unique Adams was one of the most groundbreaking characters on Glee, and this episode is no exception for her. After struggling with which bathroom to use without being ridiculed, Sue is the ultimate mean girl when she places a port-a-potty with a question mark in the choir room. This episode also features Unique's haunting rendition of "If I Was a Boy."
7. "Duets" S2E4
It wasn't long before we got a Brittany and Santana make out scene. Even though the couple wasn't official yet, it was a major step for their relationship early on and certainly got the Brittana bandwagon kicked off to a sexy start.
6. "Preggers" S1E4
When Kurt comes out to his dad in season one it is such an honest and vulnerable moment. His dad's acceptance makes this scene even more heartwarming. To top it all off, Kurt sings and dances to a perfectly choreographed cover of "Single Ladies." Watching him strut his stuff and work it like Queen Bey on the football field was worth rewinding for a second watch.
5. "Sexy" S2E15
Glee is all about the musical powerhouse moment, and the fact that Brittany and Santana are having such a genuine loving moment, with Gwyneth Paltrow sitting right in the middle of them singing classic Stevie Nicks, is what makes this one of those moments. This is the definition of a tearjerker. The lyrics, the love, and the simplicity make this performance so beautiful. And I must admit "Landslide" was stuck in my head for weeks after this episode aired.
4. "Jagged Little Tapestry” S6E3
In this episode, Glee addressed issues for trans people head on with Coach Beiste telling Sue and Sam he is transitioning. Once again, the show did a phenomenal job expressing each side of the coming-out process.
3. Britney/Brittany" S2E2
As a proud member of #BritneyArmy and a #Brittana fan, this Britney-centric episode is one of my all time favorites of the series. Brittany S. Pierce rocks the dance floor and looks gorgeous doing it in this Britney Spears fantasy episode. During the stunning performance of "Me Against the Music," the sexual tension between them jumps off the screen.
2. "Love, Love, Love" S5E01
Ok, this may be one of the most over-the-top proposals in television history but it is perfect for Klaine. There is so much love in this episode, and with The Beatles as the musical background, it couldn't be more romantic. When Blaine asks Kurt to marry him with this ultimate musical romantic gesture the love in his eyes says it all and eventually takes us to the next moment on the list.
1. “Wedding Crashers” S6E8
What could possibly be better than a same-sex wedding? Two of them! Both Brittana and Klaine got married this season in a wedding of epic proportions like only Glee can do. There was singing, dancing, and immense amounts of love. This picture really says a million words - and all I can say is Klaine and Brittana forever.