7 celebrities who proudly embrace their bottom identity

Queer people talk about “tops,” “bottoms,” and “vers” when it comes to gay sexual dynamics and debate which one is better — hint: they’re all valid.

We already told you all about the celebs who identify as tops, but as the receivers in sex, bottoms often get a bad wrap in pop culture, with people degrading them or acting like there is no power in the position. But power bottoms exist, and every role in a sexual dynamic has its place, whether you’re more dominant or find it hot to submit.

And while not everyone subscribes to these positions, some LGBTQ+ celebs have openly talked about where they fit on this spectrum, including stars who love to take that bottom position. But these bottoms are no shrinking violets, and they all proudly talk about their love of being topped.

So, here are seven celebrities who have proudly revealed that they are bottoms in the bedroom.

1. Bowen Yang Bowen Yang Tinseltown/Shutterstock Bowen Yang first confirmed his bottom status on a Saturday Night Live skit alongside Sims Lu and then revealed the juicy detail in a Buzzfeed video where he said he is a “spit bottom” and admitted, “I guess I’m here to declare mussy. With an mhmhm.”

2. Lil Nas X Lil Nas X DFree/Shutterstock Lil Nas X has revealed that he’s a bottom multiple times through his music. In his hit song “Holiday” he rapped, "Aye, can I pop shit? I might bottom on the low, but I top shit.” He also played a news anchor in the music video for his album Montero, where he announced, "Breaking news, power bottom 'rapper' Lil Nas X and his caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning.”

3. Ryan O’Connell Ryan O’Connell Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Special creator and star Ryan O’Connell isn’t just a proud bottom, he’s a power bottom. In 2019 he told Queerty the he’s a "power bottom b*tch who loves being in control” and also revealed his penchant for missionary and being on top.

4. Chris Olsen Chris Olsen DFree/Shutterstock Queer TikTok creator Chris Olsen opened up about his love of being a bottom in a candid interview with Zach Sang, who said he gets “heavy vers energy” from Olsen. “Throughout the day, I have very dominant energy,” Olsen said. “I don’t want to continue having that all the time. I am not a bottom because it gives me social currency. I am because I enjoy it.”

5. Haaz Sleiman Haaz Sleiman s_bukley/Shutterstock Actor Haaz Sleiman hasn’t been shy about his sexuality, and in a video for social media, the Eternals star proudly announced he’s a total bottom. "I'm a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man. And I'm gonna take it even further. Not only am I gay, but I'm a bottom. And not only am I a bottom, but I'm a total bottom, which means I like it up you-know-where."

Sleiman also condemned “bottom shaming” and the way they are looked down upon, even in the gay community. ”It is OK if he is f*cking another man but it’s not if he is being f*cked by another man,” he said, per Queerty . “I don’t accept this. This is not the world I want to live in.”

6. Max Lorde Max Lorde Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Adult film star Max Lorde went viral in 2024 when he was asked about his bottoming regime on the Sloppy Seconds podcast and he admitted that he takes 10 Imodiums and douches for two hours before X-rated shoots.