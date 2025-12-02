Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Heated Rivarly star Hudson Williams' nasty back arch is breaking the internet

Heated Rivarly star Hudson Williams' nasty back arch is breaking the internet

The caked-up star has the gays going feral!

Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams

Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 02 2025 / 11:59 AM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

The highly anticipated adaptation of the popular gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry has been breaking the internet every day since the premiere dropped, and now, star Hudson Williams is going viral for one body part in particular: his back.

Well, the sexy way he arched his back during one of the show's extremely hot sex scenes, to be specific.

The very gay and very steamy new TV show that has likely taken over your timeline was created by out showrunner Jacob Tierney, based on the Game Changer series of book by Rachel Reid, and follows hockey rivals Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Williams) as they meet during their rookie year and have immediate chemistry that leads to years of passionate secret trysts, endless yearning, and a deep romantic connection.

A screenshot from the show that features Williams as Shane arching his back as he crawls toward Ilya in one of the sex scenes has the whole internet talking.

The pic instantly went viral when it was posted a few days ago and only picked up steam since then, now racking up over 23 million views as of this writing.

And we can see why! Williams’ back arch is epic. It’s clear Hudson was hitting the gym and not missing leg gay to prep for this role.

The internet was not shy about their feelings, so check out the feral reactions to William’s nasty back arch.

heated rivalryviralviral photo

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivarly sitting in bed
TV

'Heated Rivalry' show vs the book: every major change explained (so far)

Steamy gay shower scenes: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; Olympo; Heated Rivalry
Culture

9 steamy gay shower scenes from TV & movies & where to watch them

Benito Skinner arrives at the Giorgio Armani fashion show.
Celebrities

Benito Skinner strips down in shirtless new selfie & gays are going feral

​Meet the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 18
TV

Open the drag vaults! Meet the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 18

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC