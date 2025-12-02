Heated Rivarly star Hudson Williams' nasty back arch is breaking the internet

The highly anticipated adaptation of the popular gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry has been breaking the internet every day since the premiere dropped, and now, star Hudson Williams is going viral for one body part in particular: his back.

Well, the sexy way he arched his back during one of the show's extremely hot sex scenes, to be specific.

The very gay and very steamy new TV show that has likely taken over your timeline was created by out showrunner Jacob Tierney, based on the Game Changer series of book by Rachel Reid, and follows hockey rivals Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Williams) as they meet during their rookie year and have immediate chemistry that leads to years of passionate secret trysts, endless yearning, and a deep romantic connection.

A screenshot from the show that features Williams as Shane arching his back as he crawls toward Ilya in one of the sex scenes has the whole internet talking.