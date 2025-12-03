Adult film star Scott Finn dies at age 27

Adult film star Rhett Douglas Messerly, known by his fans as Scott Finn, has died at the age of 27.

Messerly’s death was announced by his family, who released an obituary on an online memorial site.

The heartfelt obituary explains that Messerly passed away on November 23, 2025, and although no cause of death is listed, it also includes photos of the adult entertainer at the beach.

The Messerly family wrote that as a teenager, he was known as “the ‘goofball’ to his peers, the ‘handsome boy with nice muscles’ to all the girls.”

Messerly, who went by his middle name Doug with those close to him, was a skilled chef and loved “disk golf, fishing, camping, hiking, or anything to do with being outside,” the obituary reads.

The family also highlighted his desire to help people in need. “Most importantly, he will be remembered for his incredible capacity to help others,” it reads.

“Those whose lives he touched will forever remember his kindness, big smile, and silly natured personality,” the Messerly family wrote. “We find some comfort in knowing his pain here is over and he rests with his Heavenly Father again.”

To the public, Messerly is best known for his gay adult film content that he made for websites like Active Duty and Next Door Studios.

The last time he posted on his X account was back in June, where he shared a selfie and admitted that his divorce had made the last year a “hard life,” Pink News reports. Since then, he has posted to new social media accounts that he wanted to focus on his chef skills.

The family is holding a funeral on December 4.