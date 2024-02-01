Scroll To Top
Interviews

Heidi Klum knows she isn't the best singer & drops a banger track anyway

Heidi Klum knows she isn't the best singer & drops a banger track anyway

Heidi Klum knows she isn't the best singer & drops a banger track anyway
Credit: William Perez

The model is living her best life at 50 and only answering to herself.

rickycornish

Heidi Klum is really living her best life.

The star is busier than ever between her modeling gigs, judging America's Got Talent, and planning her epic Halloween party all year round.

Just when we think we have her figured out... Klum has now dropped a new club banger titled "Sunglasses At Night" with EDM superstar Tiësto.

The reason behind it? Just because she wanted to! Klum is just putting all her time and energy into passion projects that make her feel good.

"Honestly, I pitch myself sometimes. I have no idea how I got this done. I've known Tiësto for quite some time and he said to me, 'You sing?' I'm like... well, not really, but that's besides the point! It's just amazing this even happened," Klum tells PRIDE.

Even though she knows she's not the strongest singer in the world, Klum just doesn't care. If she wants to create a song with Tiësto, what's stopping her?

"Whenever there is an opportunity that gets me out of my comfort zone, I'm always down for that. Why not? You only live once. When I'm in the club, I know I'm the oldest person, but I don't care! For me, there is nothing more of a success than the sun coming up."

Klum is truly the embodiment of 50 and fabulous! With her kids now grown, the star is just living life on her own terms.

"I've always been in bed by like 9 or 9:30. I love having fun and going out. The sun is coming up, my makeup is all smeared, I have my sunglasses on, I'm still looking cute... and living life!"

"Sunglasses At Night" is available now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Heidi Klum, check out the video below.

Heidi Klum Knows She Isn't the Best Singer & Doesn't Care at Allyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralWomenEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
celebritiesentertainmentamerica's got talentmusicnew musicwomeninterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio