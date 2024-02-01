Heidi Klum is really living her best life.

The star is busier than ever between her modeling gigs, judging America's Got Talent, and planning her epic Halloween party all year round.



Just when we think we have her figured out... Klum has now dropped a new club banger titled "Sunglasses At Night" with EDM superstar Tiësto.

The reason behind it? Just because she wanted to! Klum is just putting all her time and energy into passion projects that make her feel good.

"Honestly, I pitch myself sometimes. I have no idea how I got this done. I've known Tiësto for quite some time and he said to me, 'You sing?' I'm like... well, not really, but that's besides the point! It's just amazing this even happened," Klum tells PRIDE.

Even though she knows she's not the strongest singer in the world, Klum just doesn't care. If she wants to create a song with Tiësto, what's stopping her?

"Whenever there is an opportunity that gets me out of my comfort zone, I'm always down for that. Why not? You only live once. When I'm in the club, I know I'm the oldest person, but I don't care! For me, there is nothing more of a success than the sun coming up."

Klum is truly the embodiment of 50 and fabulous! With her kids now grown, the star is just living life on her own terms.

"I've always been in bed by like 9 or 9:30. I love having fun and going out. The sun is coming up, my makeup is all smeared, I have my sunglasses on, I'm still looking cute... and living life!"

"Sunglasses At Night" is available now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Heidi Klum, check out the video below.