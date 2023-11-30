20 Drag Kings You Should Definitely Know About
The art of drag consumes so much more than just the love of the art from cis men. Drag kings don't get nearly the same amount of attention as their mainstream counterparts, but these performers still deserve some love and attention!
There are so many drag kings out there who are slaying the game, and these 20 are real stand-outs that are totally worth seeing perform! (Note: we are using he pronouns only to refer to their drag king personas!)
K. James
Drag King extraordinaire K. James is heating up the nightlife in Brooklynn as part of the drag collective Switch n’ Play. The group’s mission is to span the gender spectrum with avant-garde performance and has been doing so in unique venues including the Brooklyn Museum and the New York Public Library. They have also brought their unique gender-bending talents to Sasha Velour’s Nightgown series.
Tenderoni
Chicago-based drag artist Tenderoni once described his drag to the New York Times as a mash-up of Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Prince, George Michael, and Boy George” — and he’s not wrong. His talents earned him the title of Drag Queen of the Year — the pageant founded by Alaska Thunderfuck and Lola Le Croix — in 2021.
Elvis Herselvis
Elvis Herselvis is the stage name for singer Leigh Crow, who performs as a female Elvis Presley impersonator. This gender-bending cabaret singer has been on the scene since 1988 and still entertains us to this day.
Landon Cider
Another king who is fighting for more inclusion is Dragula champ Landon Cider who has spoken out specifically about how much stronger RuPaul’s Drag Race would be with some king inclusion. You can check out this hottie who performs in the LA area.
Vico Suave
Vico Suave is the stage name for non-binary Puerto Rican actor Vico Ortiz, who plays a gender nonconforming swashbuckler named Jim/Bonifacia on HBO’s Our Flag Means Death television show.
Adam All
This UK king has been performing for 12 years, using art and humor in his performances. He currently runs a show in SoHo, helping new talent succeed.
Hugo Grrrl
Hugo Grrrl is a New Zealand drag king who’s best known for winning the inaugural season of House of Drag. His appearance on the show marked him the first drag king and first trans man to compete on a drag reality show.
Miles Long
Another performer deeply involved with helping the public know more about drag kings (he and several others on this list are involved with The Making of a King documentary), this Inland Empire king can be found on the LA scene.
Murray Hill
The "hardest-working, middle-aged man in show business," this comedian and drag king has been working since 1995 and helped pioneer the art of male impersonation.
Buck Wylde
This classy Dallas king oozes easy sex appeal, and is often very outspoken about the drag king scene and gender politics.
Spikey Van Dykey
One of the most famous drag kings, Spikey Van Dykey has toured the country performing as an emcee to drag shows and as his own amazing act.
Mo B. Dick
An LA drag king, Mo B. Dick is active in bringing awareness to the art!
Gage Gatlyn
The best Tim McGraw impersonator in the U.S. and a champion for the term "male illusionist," Gage is an amazing advocate for drag kings!
Gunner Gatlyn
The first winner of the Master Male Illusionist award and an Arizona Entertainer of the Year, Gunner Gatlyn performs in the Phoenix area!
Phantom
This drag king focuses on costumes and horror, bringing a delightful cosplay vibe into their dark and creepy performances!
Throb Zombie
Courtesy of Shudder
This self-professed undead himbo hails from Boston, Massachusets. They are obsessed with horror making them a perfect king for the Boulet Brothers Dragula series, in which they star in season 5. Their drag combines punk, burlesque, and a whole lot of sex appeal.
Jarvis Hammer
Jarvis Hammer is hauntingly talented — perhaps because he a g-g-g-ghost drag king. This Atlanta, Georgia-based performer not only brings the theatrical to every performance but his comedy chops as well.
LoUis CYfer
A UK-based king, LoUis CYfer can truly do it all. He sings, acts, dances, and is a true comedian.
Sigi Moonlight
A London-based king, Sigi Moonlight is inspired by old movies and pop culture and his performances explore socio-political issues and toxic masculinity through the lens of clowning, lip-syncing, and striptease.
Dr. Wang Newton
Dr. Wang Newton is a Taiwanese-American king who hosts shows in New York and runs a Wang TV series on social media where he interviews and documents the backstage antics of drag stars and notable folks including Coco Rocha, Laganja Estranja, and Anna Phylactic.
