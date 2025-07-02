Michael Cimino is proudly embracing his 'twunk' status & dishing on his love for the LGBTQ+ community

The world is Michael Cimino's oyster!
As one of the hottest rising stars in Hollywood, Cimino had his breakthrough as the titular role in the adorable queer series Love, Victor back in 2020.
Since then, his resume has grown exponentially as he's starred in many notable projects on the big and small screens, including Never Have I Ever, Until Dawn, Annabelle Comes Home, and most recently, Motorheads on Prime Video.
Although his credentials are very impressive, Cimino still receives plenty of love and praise for his depiction of Victor as he navigates coming out and embracing his gay sexuality.
"The thing I get recognized for the most is Love, Victor. It had the biggest impact, and it was so hard-hitting at the time. It was such a discussion that needed to be had. It's definitely something I'm still proud of," Cimino tells PRIDE.
With Love, Victor serving as Cimino's introduction to mainstream audiences, the LGBTQ+ community quickly fell in love with the talented star and has supported all of his professional endeavors over the years.
Cimino has proudly given back to the queer family by attending Pride parades and using his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ equality.
"There's a lot of great stories to be told, and we need to be raising our voices. It's the least I can do for the community. I'm so supported by them, and the LGBTQ+ really uplifts me, so it's the least I can do."
Not only has Cimino's lovable personality and activism won over the hearts of queer people around the world, but he's very easy on the eyes and has no problem showing some skin on social media.
"I had to do it to 'em! I’ve really been trying to post more stuff that’s elevated, even if it’s a little sexy. You have no idea how many people comment ‘twink to twunk!’ It’s so funny.”
Besides his steamy photos and impressive acting roles, Cimino is also dominating the music scene as his sophomore EP Superhero is about to drop.
"I've always liked to sing, and I have a passion for music. Dipping my toes in a bunch of different things is always great. Over the past years, I've improved in multiple different disciplines and I hope to continue to improve. I really found my sound on this EP. I'm really excited to share it with everyone!"
Superhero is slated to release this summer. To see the full interview with Michael Cimino, check out the video at the top of the page.