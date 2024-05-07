Scroll To Top
Reza Farahan breaks down his intense feud with Jill Zarin on The GOAT

Reza Farahan breaks down his intense feud with Jill Zarin on 'The GOAT'

Reza Farahan Jill Zarin The GOAT
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

The Bravo alums are going head-to-head on the highly anticipated new show.

rickycornish

Who will be dubbed the greatest of all time?

The GOAT is bringing together the top reality stars of all time to battle it out in a series of challenges before eventually crowning a winner.

For the show's first season, the cast includes plenty of LGBTQ+ representation including Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul's Drag Race), Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

"There were so many gays! There were a gaggle of gays on the show and it felt fantastic to not be in the minority. I tell you the convos I had with Alyssa Edwards at night are some of my fondest memories. I made a good Judy," Farahan tells PRIDE.

Even though Farahan made besties with his queer peers, the same can't be same for the other Bravolebrities in the house... namely Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City.

"Here's what I have to say about Jill. If you saw Below Deck, that is exactly what was going on in the house. She's very lucky that they edited her in a way where you didn't see as much of that. She was complaining the whole time. It was a bit much for me."

One thing about Farahan? The shade is lethal... even when he's showing love to his Bravo gal pal Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules and The Valley.

"Jill made me feel like I was back in a bazaar in Iran. She kept trying to whip out her wares and sell them to you. I see you boo, but it was great to have Kristen in the house."

We are here for this tea. The GOAT premieres May 9 on Freevee. To see the full interview with Reza Farahan, check out the video below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
bravocelebritiesdramaentertainmentreality tvtelevisionthe real housewivesvideointerviews
author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

