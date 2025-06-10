Guerdy Abraira reveals where she stands with Julia Lemigova ahead of 'RHOM' season 7

The 305 is bringing the heat just in time for summer!
The Real Housewives of Miami is back for another fiery season as the dynamics continue to change in their diverse and complicated friend group.
After showcasing her powerful journey of beating breast cancer last season, Guerdy Abraira is back in full force and dealing with the fallout of her longtime friendship with her costar Julia Lemigova.
"Blindsided is not even the word! I didn't see it coming. There's one thing to be kind and there's one thing to be disrespected. At this point in time, when people cross a line, you're just going to have to really go in. You're going to see a different side of Guerdy that you're not going to be ready for," Abraira tells PRIDE.
During filming for season seven, Abraira even alluded to a drink being thrown during a tense face-off between the ladies, which fans will likely see play out in upcoming episodes.
"It does get dark, but the end goal is to resolve it. I don't want to fight! I hope they don't want to fight, but you never see me proactively look for the drama. I'm reactive, okay? My intent is to move to try to move it forward, but people are going to have to listen. Listening is at the heart of a lot of the drama."
The Real Housewives of Miami premieres Wednesday on Bravo. To see the full interview with Guerdy Abraira, check out the video at the top of the page.