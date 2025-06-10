Guerdy Abraira reveals where she stands with Julia Lemigova ahead of 'RHOM' season 7

With Pride Month now in full effect, the star is gearing up for a very special performance in Washington, D.C. as she joins an iconic lineup of queer entertainers and allies at the WorldPride Music Festival.

"D.C. is one of the gayest cities I've ever been to! The amount of homosexuals running up that Capitol Hill, honey. I'll see you all there and I'll see all these black boxes on Grindr. TS only, honey. I see y'all... senators. We all protest in our own way," Colby tells PRIDE.

Anyone who's seen Colby live knows that she brings the stunts and shenanigans while showing plenty of skin during her incredibly dynamic shows.

"You can expect to party and play! You can expect some fierceness, some goddess and probably some skin... not going to lie. It's summer and she loves being stripped!"

With so much political unrest surrounding the LGBTQ+ community during these challenging times, Colby is proudly embracing her trans identity and encouraging other people in the queer family to present themselves proudly.

"It's a celebration! I think that's why there's so much body positivity with trans women. When I'm stripping and showing skin, I'm not doing it just for me. I'm doing it for all the dolls in solidarity! [We're taking] up the space in all the boys heads... and the lesbians, let's be honest."

Although Colby's fanbase is made up of every type of person, the Drag Race icon is grateful that she has such passionate support from the Sapphic community.

"We're going to show the world why queer strength and power is so important with Pride. To my lesbians, I see you! No, I'm not taking another partner right now."

It's safe to say that Colby's schedule is booked for the time being, but the reality star is still very much interested in eventually returning to the werkroom for an All Winners season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

"One of these days, for sure. I love a good competition and it's always fun. It actually looks so much fun to do an All Stars. It's a lot of less pressure. It would be exciting!"

Fans can keep up with Sasha Colby by following her on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.