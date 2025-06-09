Frankie Grande channels his inner sexy & shows plenty of skin in steamy new music video

Shine bright like Frankie Grande!

The very out and proud queer celeb is pushing the gay agenda even further with his exciting music career.

Fans have heard his impressive pipes on his viral YouTube videos or even on the Broadway stage, but Grande is now embracing his musical talents like never before.

As a newly signed artist to Republic Records, Grande’s music video for his debut single “Boys” shows the singer stripping down and serving up sexy choreography with very handsome MISTR boys.

”Yes, I’m totally naked! I think it’s time. I think it’s time for gay men to be doing it like Britney [Spears]. You know what I’m saying? Just like… naked,” Grande tells PRIDE.

Since a young age, Grande has lived his life unapologetically queer and infused Pride into all of his passion projects.

“I’m getting to really live my pop star fantasy and it’s been a dream of mine all these years to make music by the community, for the community, and be unapologetic.”

With the LGBTQ+ community always serving as a priority, Grande wanted transgender visibility to also be included in his “Boys” music video.

“Having Laith Ashley in the video, the most beautiful trans man on Earth… I just really wanted that message out there as well. I know our trans community is under attack more than any of us, so I just want to show my support with everything I’m doing.”

Pride Month is more important than ever this year, so Grande is encouraging everyone in the queer family to stay resilient and visible. He even performed "Boys" for the first time live at the OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride to kick off June strong.

“Our whole community is in danger, especially our trans community, so we need to show up for them more than anyone else.”

“Boys” is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Frankie Grande, check out the video at the top of the page.