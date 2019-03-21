We're Obsessed With This Drummer's Empowering Feminist Music Video

Jamie Scoles, the former drummer of the all-women pop-rock band Nylon Pink, just released a stunning, award-winning music video, combining her passions of feminism and art with ease. At first glance, audiences can begin to see how "She Is" simultaneously encapsulates the pressure women face while acknowledging the resilience of womankind in simple, artistic visuals. The video begins with paint slowly pouring onto a small bouquet of white flowers, nearly smothering them, then ends with a crossfade into a powerful and hopeful image of Jamie.

Scoles sees the piece as a testimony to the strength of all women, especially queer women like herself who "stand up to be who we are and…fight for love." To encourage other young queer women, Scoles shares "Don't put restrictions on your work. There are no rules. Express yourself to the fullest. Just be yourself and do what you feel." In the midst of Women's History Month, this message of empowerment and positivity for women everywhere is just what we need. Despite all that women have to fight against, "we are still here standing with love."

