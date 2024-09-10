20 nude beaches every gay man should visit

Sun's out, buns out!
Ever been to a nude beach? If you have, congrats on being brave, letting it all hang out, and (hopefully) having a good time.
If you've never been to one, what are you waiting for? Whether from lack of opportunity or fear holding you back, here are 20 nude beaches you should consider stripping down for.
Balmins Beach, Sitges, Spain
Balmins Beach in Sitges, Spain is about 27 miles south of Barcelona, and although there are several gay beaches in the area, the Balmins one is the only nudist one located outside of the main hub of town. It's secluded and takes a bit of work to get to, but it'll be totally worth it once you're there.
Brighton Naturist Beach, England, UK
Okay. so the Brighton beach actually comes with a couple of little warnings, the first of which is the weather. England isn't exactly known for being the warmest, but it's worth a visit to this (or any beach) when you catch a nice day. The second warning here is all of the stones on the beach, so just make sure to bring comfortable footing. It's also a bit of a journey to get to, but if the sun is shining, get out those buns and enjoy!
Gunnison Beach, Sandy Hook, New Jersey
It’s only about 50 miles from Manhattan, so hop in the car, grab one of the ferry rides and get ready to banish those tan lines!
Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii
There’s nothing like a beautiful Hawaii beach. The relaxing island vibe, the delicious local fare — and this little gem of clothing-optional paradise!
Pines Beach, Fire Island, New York
Of course the infamous Fire Island would have to grace the list. Pecs and abs for days — and don’t forget to check out Cherry Grove!
Neve Midbar, North Dead Sea, Israel
Along the northern end of the Dead Sea you’ll find Neve Midbar, a small, private resort that has a section of the shoreline reserved for nudist beachgoers. This is among the only places in the Middle East where any kind of nudity is lawful and gives you the only opportunity to (legally) float naked in the super-buoyant lake.
North Bondi Beach, Sydney Australia
If you’re looking for the gayer (and naked-er) section of this popular beach, head north. You won’t be disappointed!
Cap d'Agde Beach, France
The Cap d’Agde Naturist Village is the world’s largest clothing-optional beach resort with as many as 40,000 guests on any given day during peak season. Here, visitors are free to be nude whenever they please — at restaurants, post offices, banks, or, of course, along the beach, where nudity is obligatory even for those not staying at the resort.
Black’s Beach, San Diego, California
Near La Jolla’s Torrey Pines, if you’re in the San Diego area you won’t want to miss one of the most famous gay nude beaches in the world. Let the sun shine where the sun don’t shine!
Red Beach, Crete, Greece
This nice little secluded shore on the south side of Crete is one of the best places for nude sunbathing in Greece. The ocher-colored sand and cliffs inspired the name, and the beach can be reached after a 20-minute hike from Matala, or from a boat ride from the village waterfront.
Haulover Beach, Miami, Florida
Surprisingly, Haulover is one of only a handful of nude beaches in the Sunshine State. But with South Beach not far away and the lovely humidity, it’s not to be missed!
Hanlan’s Point, Toronto, Canada
Oh, Canada, indeed! Beautiful views, beautiful beach and, oh so beautiful people. Free healthcare, maple syrup and Hanlan’s Point? Count us in!
Buhne 16, Sylt, Germany
The average water temperature for this North Sea island beach is 17 degrees Celcius (or just above 60 Fahrenheit.) The cold temperature might make you squeeze your butt cheeks before you take the plunge, but it’ll be worth it. Although all of the beaches on Sylt are technically clothing optional, Buhne 16 was the first and still foremost location.
Baker Beach, San Francisco, California
It should come as no surprise that California appears a few times on this list. The beach is very family friendly, but the further north you go, the more (naked) eye candy you’ll find.
Hippie Hollow, Austin, Texas
Parties, rock climbing, lake-side nude sunbathing — everything you need to have a rip-roarin’ gay ol’ time out in the sun.
Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada
Unlike many of the beaches on this list, the gay (and naked) section is on the south end. So pack up some extra sunscreen for those extra sensitive parts and check it out!
Lady Jane Beach, Sydney, Australia
Close to Sydney and North Bondi Beach (another nude beach from this list), Lady Jane Beach is popular with the gays and the nudists. There may be more tourists trying to take a peek at your goods, but if you’ve got it, flaunt it!
Sandy Bay, Cape Town, South Africa
While this won’t have a party vibe like some of the other beaches on this list, Sandy Bay offers a chill, remote atmosphere, perfect for relaxing and enjoying a day in the sun in your birthday suit.
Praia do Abricó, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
It’s far enough away from tourists to keep it from being crazy busy, but this officially nude beach won’t disappoint. Sun-kissed Brazilian bodies and beautiful views are just a few of the perks!
Orient Bay, Saint Martin, Caribbean
The Club Orient Beach Resort offers clothing-optional accommodations and beach property perfect for those looking to shed their swimsuits and hit the beach au naturale.