Demi Lovato to Return to Music With Grammys & Super Bowl Performances

She's back, and ready to give us some stellar performances!

Following her 2018 rehab stay and time away from fame and social media, pop star Demi Lovato is officially returning to music in 2020!

The sexually-fluid singer-songwriter will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami! (Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the halftime show.)

According to an old tweet from Lovato, it's been a long-time dream of hers.

Ahead of the performance, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards, likely with brand new music from her upcoming album!

We can't wait to see what the future holds for Lovato! Are you excited about the pop star's return?