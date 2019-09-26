Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Are Both Headlining the 2020 Super Bowl

The Hustlers star and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer are joining forces!

Gird your loins pop stans. Two legendary musical forces are joining together to headline the 2020 Super Bowl: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira!

Yup, the two singers are following in the foot steps of Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake to provide the musical entertainment for the biggest football game of the year.

"Going to set the world on [fire}," the actress and singer, who is starting to get some awards season buzz from her recent role in the blockbuster film Hustlers, said on Twitter when she made the announcement.

"It doesn’t get any bigger than this!" Shakira also tweeted in her own annoucement. "So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!"

This is a match-up most music fans can only dream about, but it looks like it's going to be a reality!

The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020.