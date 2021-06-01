Hayley Kiyoko's New Music Video Is the Cottagecore Love Story of Our Dreams

"I hope this song empowers people to push past their own self-doubt and realize how worthy they are of love."

Our Lesbian Jesus has saved us just in time for Pride Month!

Hayley Kiyoko just dropped the brand new music video for "Chance", and it is the swoon-worthy, cottagecore romance of our gay dreams!

"'Chance' is a song based on those moments when I denied my true feelings for someone out of fear of rejection, and therefore didn't allow someone to take a chance on me," Kiyoko said in a statement. "I hope this song empowers people to push past their own self-doubt and realize how worthy they are of love."

Harkening back to some of the grand love stories in Kiyoko's earlier music videos, "Chance" is a visually stunning showcase of a sapphic romance between the pop star and actor Alexandra Shipp. While the lyrics detail Kiyoko's hesitance with taking that chance on a romantic interest, the video shows us the what if, the beauty that might've blossomed if she took that leap.

“I'm always starved for hopeful queer stories onscreen, and I really wanted to direct a narrative that focused on the happier 'honeymoon' phase of a relationship, to show what can happen if we take a chance on ourselves and have that love reciprocated. The video is meant to portray those first few weeks, months, or even years when you are utterly head over heels in love with each other."

Kiyoko "directed the video on 16mm film, alongside an incredible team of badass women - from the director of photography to the editor, and the producers. I am so grateful for the entire crew who helped bring this vision to life as well as to our incredible lead actress, Alexandra Shipp. I hope ‘Chance’ sparks the hope that anyone can and will find the love they deserve.”

Watch the music video for "Chance" below: