Brides Deadlifting at Wedding Go Viral With the Best Photos

Not something you see at every wedding!

Same-sex weddings often involve thinking outside of the usual gender dynamics that for so long defined heterosexual relationships. As such, the couples often seem to find creative ways to show their commitment to one another that you might not normally see at a wedding.

For Lisa Yang and Wek Hernandez, they decided the best way to display their unity would be tandem deadlifting after they exchanged their vows.

Does it get any more badass than brides in wedding gowns hoisting up 253 pounds of barbell??

“We thought about the usual candle lighting, tree planting, sand pouring, and none of those things represented Wek and I,” Yang told Women’s Health. “We were joking about a tandem deadlift.”

However, the joke wasn’t that deadlifting would be kind of a crazy thing to do in the middle of a wedding, it was that it didn’t even seem like enough to them.

“At the time, it seemed ridiculous because we’re Olympic weightlifters, deadlift isn’t even our main sport. But a snatch or clean-and-jerk in dresses might be a bit dangerous, so we settled on three deadlifts.”

Weightlifting is a big part of the newlyweds' lives, and they had their whole weightlifting team at their Prospect Park wedding — which would probably explain why everybody in the photo looks so totally chill about the turn of events.

But of course the deadlifting wasn’t just about showing off their mad skills or drawing their favorite pastime into their special day.

“It was meant to not only be a symbol of unity but also a statement,” Hernandez said. “‘Individually, we are strong, capable women, but together we are stronger.’”