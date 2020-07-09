Glee Alum Naya Rivera Is Missing After Taking a Boat Trip With Her Son

Star of Ryan Murphy's Glee, Naya Rivera has gone missing. In her latest Instagram post Rivera posted a photo of herself and her four-year-old son with the caption "Just the two of us."

Rivera, who made her name playing out lesbian character Santana Lopez on Glee, reportedly took her son for a boat ride in Southern California. On Wednesday, KNBC reported that the child was found in the pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir alone, still in the boat. The child was found three hours after the boat was rented.

"Indications are that we believe she did go in the lake," Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow said in a statement. "At this point it's still a search and that's what we know up to this point."

The son told investigators that the pair had gone swimming and his mother never got back into the boat. He was found asleep onboard the vessel.

Police searched the area until midnight and are continuing the search today. Officials are trying to place the son with family.

On social media, many fans and friends have posted messages of support, calls for prayer, and well wishes.

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya home to us," Heather Morris, who played Rivera's onscreen love interest on Glee, wrote in an Instagram story. "We need your love and light."

"Please pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound," Demi Lovato wrote on her own account.