10 smoking hot world leaders that have DYING to renew our passports

These smoke shows are making foreign politics more interesting!
While we have to admit that we don't pay as close of attention to global politics as we should, we want to change that (and not just because these leaders are making us thirsty AF...we swear!). In our defense, the political landscape right here at home is such a garbage fire that it leaves us little time or energy for anything else. But it's a big, wonderful world out there full of exciting cultures and leaders so hot you'll be fanning yourself in no time.
From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's glowing smile to El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele's gun show to France's new, gay, and very single Prime Minister, there is a hottie in every corner of the world. Plus, have you ever looked at the royals outside of England? Who was going to tell us that Prince Achileas Andreas of Greece and Denmark is a getwink?! Now, we're really rethinking our bucket list vacation spots!
Keep scrolling to see the 10 hottest leaders from around the globe!
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister of Canada)
Nayib Bukele (President of El Salvador)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (President of Ukraine)
Emmanuel Macron (President of France)
Gabriel Attal (Prime Minister of France)
Pedro Sanchez (Prime Minister of Spain)
Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece and Denmark
George Weah (President of Liberia until January 2024)
Karl Nehammer (Chancellor of Austria)
Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Varmland (Sweden)