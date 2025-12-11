Top 5 gay sex positions of 2025 & how to make them even hotter, according to experts

Spotify Unwrapped may tell you about your listening habits throughout the year, but when popular gay cruising app Squirt gets in on the analytical action, we learn all about what turned on gay men in 2025.

Squirt Unloaded’s naughty stats showed us who the top gay adult performers are, that daddies and bears were the most sought-after types of men on the app, and which porn categories are the most popular (hint: it’s bareback, orgy, and amateur).

But it was the “Popular Sex Positions” category that may have been the most surprising. Doggy style, missionary, cowboy, side-by-side, and trotting topped the list. Experimenting with wild sexual poisons can be fun, but the old standbys like doggy style and missionary are what everyone returns to time and time again. They’re classics for a reason!

This spicy list got us thinking: how can you get the most out of the most popular sex positions of 2025? So we talked to Sofie Roos, a bisexual licensed sexologist, relationship therapist, and author at relationship magazine Passionerad, to get the scoop on how you can maximize your pleasure when trying these moves in the bedroom.

1. Doggy Style Everyone is probably familiar with this one, but the penetrating partner usually stands or kneels behind someone who is usually bent over on their hands and knees — although you can also do this one standing or lying down. Roos says, “the angle is everything” when you’re trying to make this position as hot as possible. "The one being penetrated can arch their lower back, or the one penetrating can stand on their feet and ‘hang’ in over their partner, which gives a deeper penetration that stimulates the prostate,” she tells PRIDE. But you can also do this one while standing, having your partner lean over a piece of furniture like a table or couch, or they can brace their hands against a wall and bend at the waist. “If the bottom is flexible, they can even take support from the floor by bending over and leaning their hands against it, which makes a very hot version of doggy,” she says. Roos also recommends having the bottom stroke their penis while being penetrated, while the top tweaks their nipples. “Remember to communicate around rhythm and depth as doggy style is a very intense sex position, and lastly — try to stimulate also other erogenous zones at the same time,” she says.

2. Missionary VladOrlov/Shutterstock Hopefully missionary being number two on Squirt's list will end straight people’s belief that gay men can’t do this particular sex position — Red, White & Royal Blue really shouldn’t have had to teach them that . But if you’ve missed out on trying this more intimate position, you’re in luck because Roos has tips on how to take things up a notch. In this position, one partner lies on top of the other, but that doesn’t mean things have to be boring. The partner on the bottom can put your legs over their partner’s shoulders, which will open you up for “a greater angle towards your prostate, which can lead to pleasurable p-spot orgasms,” she says. You can also combine this with putting a pillow under your lower back to get deeper penetration, “I recommend gays to slow down the tempo,” Roos advises. “The missionary is by many seen as vanilla and a position you should have rough for it to be ‘interesting,’ but lowering the tempo and focusing on soft, slow and deep movements can be surprisingly hot, so try that!”

3. Cowboy/riding With cowboy, the partner doing the penetrating is either lying down or sitting while the bottom rides them from a sitting or kneeling position. “By leaning more forward or backwards as the one on top, you create a better position for penetrating your prostate, which can lead to amazing orgasms, especially if combined with going back and forth instead of up and down over the dick, as that makes it rub more intensely against the p-spot,” Roos highly recommends. The trick with this position is to make sure you are stabilizing yourself so that you don’t tire yourself out too quickly. “The one riding can put their hands on the partner’s thighs for more stabilization, but you can also put your hands against the headboard or hold your partners hands,” she says. “And don’t forget to use your legs as well, where the knees closer to your partner's body makes more stabilization, while having them far out leads to increased mobility.” You can also switch things up and try out reverse cowboy by turning around and facing away from your partner!

4. Side-by-side javi_indy/Shutterstock This is a sex position you do while lying down in a spooning position, with the person doing the penetrating taking on the role of the “big spoon.” If you’re the one in the bottom position (the little spoon), you can draw one of your knees up to your chest to feel the penetration even deeper. The person doing the penetrating also has easy access to their partner’s nipples and penis, so Roos recommends stimulating both. “For the ones wanting to try something more advanced, you can have side-by-side in the bed against a wall, and put a suction cup dildo which the penetrator gets penetrated by during the session, leading to double stimulation,” she says.