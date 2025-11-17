5 LGBTQ+ Christmas movies coming out in 2025

The holidays are just around the corner, and this year is going to be extra gay!

Between Hallmark, Lifetime, and streaming platforms, hundreds of Christmas movies come out every year, but we usually only get a couple of queer ones. Bah humbug!

It’s the season of cozy sweaters, warm fires, and pumpkin spice lattes, so we want to indulge in the kind of cheesy holiday movies that the straights have been getting for decades. There are still too few for our liking, but this year, we’re getting a handful of adorable Christmas movies with LGBTQ+ characters falling in love at the holidays.

So, instead of rewatching Happiest Season for the tenth time, check out one of these heartwarming queer Christmas flicks!

1. Oh. What. Fun. Prime Video Queer actress Chloë Grace Moretz stars alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Longoria, and Felicity Jones in Oh. What. Fun. which follows under-appreciated mother and grandmother Claire (Pfeiffer), who is trying to get ready for the holidays while her husband and kids are swept up in their own seasonal drama, including Moretz, who stirs up drama when she announces that her girlfriend is vegan when her mom had planned to serve steak for dinner. Where to watch: Prime Video on December 3.

2. A Keller Christmas Vacation Hallmark A Keller Christmas Vacation follows the Keller siblings as they join their parents on a holiday cruise down the Danube. Not only is the family cute and quirky, but be prepared to be charmed by Hallmark mainstay Jonathan Bennett, who proposes to his longtime boyfriend, played by Anand Desai-Barochia, and receives an unexpected "not right now" answer. Where to watch: Hallmark+

3. The Christmas Writer Tello In this adorable Christmas movie, lesbian romance author Noel (Shelby Allison Brown) returns to her hometown to recapture the Christmas spirit while she’s dealing with the death of her mother, a bad breakup, and a serious case of writer’s block. Back in Pinewood, Noel meets single lesbian mom Callie and sparks fly. Where to watch: Tello on December 18.

4. The Christmas Baby Hallmark This lesbian Hallmark movie stars Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell as a couple who find a baby on their doorstep just before the holidays and decide to foster-to-adopt. This leads to the couple navigating their new lives as moms while figuring out how to balance their relationship and career. Where to watch: Hallmark on December 21.