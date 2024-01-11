'Drag Race' queens react to viral pic of IDF missile with their names

A very serious topic that has reached the ‘Drag Race’ series.
Earlier this week, an alleged image of what appears to be a missile from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) went viral on social media. Specifically, this alleged picture went viral because it appears to have the names of certain drag performers written on the missile. The handwritten message on this alleged missile reads, “IDF you better werk!” The names under that message read, “lady bunny, kandy m, willow pill.”
This alleged photo made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) first and caught the attention of the RuPaul’s Drag Race queens whose names were written on it. The original alleged picture and the queens’ reactions were then shared in a Reddit thread titled “Someone wrote the names of anti-Zionist drag queens on an Israeli missile; Kandy Muse and Willow Pill respond.”
Scroll through to see how these RuPaul’s Drag Race queens have reacted to this surfaced image.
Image: X (@WillowPillQueen)
Willow Pill shared various X posts reacting to this alleged image. “It’s so disappointing to see queer people and Drag Race fans who think they are good for supporting drag turn around and support the murder of Palestinian people with decorated missiles,” Willow wrote in her original post. “If your goal was to agitate me; you got me. I’m f*cking livid, and I hope you rot in hell.”
She added in a subsequent X post, “I’m so tired of you Drag Race and Dragula contestants and fans who haven’t said a single word about the genocide but have all the time in the world to post about some talent show you didn’t like. Especially the ones who have been paid thousands to perform there. Wake the f*ck up.”
Kandy Muse quote-reshared the now-deleted original post that included the alleged picture of an IDF missile. “I’m literally f*cking sick to my stomach,” Kandy wrote. “Someone please tell me this is fake?????”
Lady Bunny, a legendary drag performer who has appeared in certain episodes of Drag Race and is a close friend to many of the performers on the show, reshared Willow Pill’s thread concerning this situation.
Shea Couleé also reshared Willow Pill’s thread and wrote her own X post. “This is so sad. Like, it truly breaks my heart that someone would contribute to such horrific violence and play it off as a joke in the name of someone else,” Shea wrote. “It’s so cowardly, it makes me feel sick to my stomach. What is going on in the world? Where has the compassion, empathy, and humanity gone?”