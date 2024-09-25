25 sexy AF Gray Sweatpants Season pics that are making us FERAL

Gray sweatpants season has officially begun, and we couldn’t be happier about it!
Truly the sluttiest article of clothing a man can wear (outside of short shorts!), gray sweatpants have become a cultural phenomenon that crops up every fall when the weather starts to get colder. It’s quickly become our fave time of year because social media gets flooded with pics of hot men wearing low-slung gray sweats that show off their…ahem…package.
Why are people obsessed with gray sweatpants in particular? The light color means that tempting shadows help reveal the shape underneath. Almost nothing is left up to your imagination because gray sweatpants are surprisingly revealing, which is why we can’t get enough of them!
From men working out in gray sweats where you can see all the movement below the belt to cute twinks taking mirror selfies to celebs rocking the iconic article of clothing, we love a thirsty gray sweatpants pic!
Keep scrolling to see the spiciest gray sweatpants photos and videos on the internet!
Do you think he's a pole vaulter?
We have a new favorite Skarsgård brother!
I built this FYP brick by brick!
This cutie is making us thirsty AF!
Revealing gray sweatpants plus an adorable dog?! You're killing us!
What muscle do you think he's working out?
Do you think he also knows how to tie people up with that jump rope? Asking for a friend.
THIS is why gray sweatpants were invented.
Normally we'd be mesmerized by his eyes, but something a little south of there has caught our attention.
We love a muscular nerd who is clearly packing!
There might not be any packages under the tree but there is definitely one in his pants!
This is why mirror selfies were invented, right?
These sweatpants are leaving nothing to our imagination and we're not mad about it.
If we were texting we'd send an eggplant emoji with this pic!
Gotta love a low-slug pair of gray sweats.
All hail the gray sweatpants!
We'd love to be on the other side of that sexy stare.
We love to see twinks in gray sweatpants, too!
WE'd like to see those shorts ride up a little bit higher.
You certainly don't need to use your imagination for this photo!
@rippedallday
#greysweatpants #workout #menshealth #fitness #leanbodystudio
Now this is the kind of workout we can get behind!
@49ersbabe
Nick Bosa arrival for Game Day against the Rams. 🐻 #fyp #nickbosa #nickbosa97 #sf49ers #49ers #nfl #nflplayers #greysweatpants
San Francisco 49ers player looks especially good on game day! We agree with the commenter who said, "Bear packed ALL his gear for the game today."