A hysterical Stephen Miller told to 'calm down' by CNN anchor and the internet cheers

Trump advisor Stephen Miller lost control during an interview with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, and the internet is cheering for his downfall.
Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, raised his voice and patronized Keilar when she pressed him about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Trump administration’s deep cuts to the federal government.
Clips from the interview are going viral on social media, with people praising Keilar for keeping her cool as Miller talked to her like she was a child, laughed at her questions, and yelled at her. Keilar asked Miller to clarify who was responsible for the firing of federal government employees since President Donald Trump took office, and he tried to dodge the question before losing his cool. “You may assert there’s no waste in the Pentagon!” he said. “You may assert there’s no waste in Treasury! You may assert—”
“Oh, Stephen, I’m not asserting, [I] don’t think anyone would assert that, Stephen,” Keilar interjected while Miller talked over her.
“Then why are you not celebrating these cuts? If you agree there is waste, if you agree there is abuse, if you agree there is corruption, why are you not celebrating the cuts, the reforms that are being instituted?” Miller yelled. “Every day that no action is taken the entire salary of American workers that are taxed disappears forever.” But Keller managed to keep her cool even while Miller continued to raise his voice, “Stephen, let’s calm down. We’re not having a debate—”
“Well, you are clearly trying to debate me!” Miller shouted. “And I will be… as excited as I want to be about the fact that we are saving Americans billions of dollars.”
This exchange continued with Miller evading questions about Elon Musk’s role in the government and explaining how the government works as though Keilar was a child and not a seasoned journalist. And the internet had a field day with it, calling Miller a “delicate little snowflake” and “Temu Goebels” for flipping out live on CNN.
"In the most embarrassing clip I’ve ever seen, Stephen Miller had a live temper tantrum on CNN:
Keilar: 'Calm down, Stephen.'
Miller: 'I’ll be as excited as I want to be.'
Can CNN please stop putting this asshat on the air?"
"This exchange between Stephen Miller and CNN's Brianna Keilar is f*cking insane. Miller's yelling and screaming at her, as a representative of the White House, is unprofessional and uncalled for. Props to Keilar for keeping her cool, because I could not."
"'CNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ What a delicate little snowflake..."
"Has anyone ever been as inherently unlikable as Stephen Miller?"
"Stephen Miller went on CNN and was so transparently full of shit that he ended up lashing out at the host"
"‘Snowflake’ Stephen Miller Mocked After He Pitches A Screeching Hissy Fit During A CNN Interview"
"Stephen Miller is gonna f*cking blow. He can’t take this interview. This tiny little guy is screaming and throwing a fit on live National television. He is literally seething and fuming and foaming from the mouth. My goodness stop it."
"Stephen Miller shouldn't be allowed to breathe air. I said what I said."
"Stephen Miller is the biggest a**hole on Earth."
"'Stephen, let’s calm down.' You’ll be glad to know such stable people are working in the White House. Watch Trump advisor Stephen Miller lose it to the point on CNN where anchor Brianna Keilar has to speak to him like a child."
"Stephen Miller is batsh*t crazy"
"Stephen Miller is a f*cking Moron."
"Why does @CNN allow a journalist to be screamed at by a white supremacist like Stephen Miller. I think @brikeilarcnn deserves respect. Take him off air!"
"Temu Goebels is on CNN defending Musk. Stephen Miller can't stop lying and being condescending. He's making light of the federal employees who have been fired."
"Brianna Keilar: 'Let's calm down.'
Stephen Miller: 'I will be excited as I want to be.'
Miller is such a child."
"Wow @CNN Stephen Miller is a fucken lying sack of sh*t. Spin-less shrimp."
"Good lord, just lost brain cells watching Stephen Miller on CNN Goebbels-ing out. Yes, we see who you aspire to be, you angry little fascist."
"OMG @CNN cut StephenMiller off. He is literally yelling at Brianna Keilar. When he’s not yelling he’s condescending and rude."
"Stephen Miller yelling at Brianna Keilar like an unhinged mess perfectly encapsulates the professionalism of the Trump admin—zero decorum, all rage. Props to Keilar for keeping her cool, because I would've just laughed in his face."