12 gay sex scenes from the Heated Rivalry book that we're dying to see in the show

The Heated Rivalry premiere is just around the corner, and while fans are dying to see “Hollanov” (the ship name of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov) fall in love, what they're really curious about is how the super spicy sex scenes from the book are going to translate to the screen.
Are they going to be just as hot, dirty, and plentiful as the book? Time will tell!
Heated Rivalry is based on a gay hockey romance novel by Rachel Reid and is about Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), “two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands,” according to the official synopsis. “What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.”
There are countless sex scenes in the book, and all of them are sinfully hot and gay as hell, which is why fans are salivating for the show to come out.
Director Jacob Tierney has promised three sex scenes per episode so they can absolutely fit all of our faves in! But which ones are we dying to see brought to screen?
Heated Rivalry will premiere on November 28 on HBO Max in the U.S. and Crave in Canada.
Spoiler warning for the book, and potentially the series below.
1. The prologue
In the book’s prologue, we’re treated to a scene where the men hookup at the building Shane bought just so they could have secret rendezvous. The chemistry between Ilya and Shane is out of control and while a lot of books fail to have characters use lube (spit is not a good substitute!) or work to loosen their partner up, this scene does both. We’re also just really looking forward to seeing a bossy Ilya and submissive Shane in the show.
2. Shower blow jobs
Heated Rivalry trailer
Ok, so technically this is part of the prologue in Shane’s building, but after they have sex, the two men end up giving each other blow jobs in the shower. There is a clip in the trailer that makes us think this one is going to be in the show, and not only will it be hot, but we can’t wait to hear Ilya tell Shane he’s “beautiful.”
3. Their first time
Shane’s very first time being with another man is with Ilya. He loses his blow job V-card, and then Ilya returns the favor. Afterward, they agree to keep it a secret. Watching Ilya and Shane discover just how much sexual chemistry they have as Shane fumbles through his first gay experience will be a thing to behold.
4. The All-Star game hookup
The next time the pair meets up is after the All-Star game, Shane is nervous about getting caught, but after making out, Ilya tells him, “On your knees.” Ilya returns the favor before the two end up exchanging hand jobs in the shower. At this point, they are still fierce rivals, and the taboo nature of their relationship makes it even hotter.
5. The first time they go all the way
Shane gets a hotel room so the two can have anal for the first time. This is fan favorite scene because not only does Shane finally bottom for the Russian hottie, but when Shane wants to tell Ilya to “fuck off” for teasing him, he instead “…threw his head back against the wall like the eager slut he apparently was.” Plus, Ilya carries Shane to bed before rocking his world, and who doesn’t want to see that?
6. Premature...well you know
When the two men meet up at Shane’s building to have sex, Shane is so turned on he comes just from giving Ilya a blow job. It’s an undeniably hot and comical scene that tells you a lot about how much closer they have gotten over the years they’ve been sneaking around. This is also where we learn that while Ilya is still sleeping with women, he hasn’t hookup up with a man in two years.
7. Putting on a show
They meet up in Ilya’s hotel room after the NHL awards, and Shane puts on a show where he masturbates and fingers himself while Ilya sits back and watches. Who knows how graphic the show is going to get, but this scene is going to need to make it in!
8. The tuna melt scene
The “tuna melt” scene is a must-see, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like we’re going to get it. The sex scene isn’t one of the hottest in the book, but Ilya says “yes, sweetheart” to Shane when he comes. Then, he asks Shane to stay and makes him a tuna melt. It’s a turning point in their relationship that every fan is hoping to see.
9. Skype sex
While Ilya is in Russia after his father’s death, the two men jerk themselves off on Skype and not only is it incredibly hot, but at this point they’ve both admitted to themselves (but not each other) that they’re in love and so level of intimacy and chemistry is off the charts.
10. Salad tossing
Heated Rivalry trailer.
There a lot of great sex scenes when Ilya finally agrees to stay with Shane at his cottage, but the rimming scene it top tier. If White Lotus can show tossing the salad on screen, surely Heated Rivalry can too.
11. The phone scene
Ilya acts like a menace when he sinks to his knees and gives Shane a blow job while Shane is on the phone with his best friend Hayden. It’s taboo, risky, and incredibly hot!
12. I love you
After hundreds of pages of hot sex, denying they mean anything to each other, and secret yearning, Ilya and Shane finally say “I love you” and then have sex with Shane on top, straddling Ilya so they can look each other in the eyes. Our hearts can’t take it, but we're going to need to see it on screen!