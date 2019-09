Relive Halsey's Emotional Emmys Performance

Our fave bi pop princess sang a cover of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" for the awards show's In Memoriam segment.

Every year at the Emmys, the In Memoriam segment pays musical tribute to some of the biggest names in television who have passed on in the past year—and this year the awards show enlisted the help of bi pop star Halsey!

The "Without Me" singer sang a touching rendition of Cyndi Lauper's classic track "Time After Time," and she literally had so many people in the audience and on the internet emotional AF.

Watch Halsey's emotional performance in the video below!