Lili Reinhart's queer indie series, 'Hal & Harper,' is hitting MUBI this fall

Sapphics, are you paying attention? You are going to want to know this: A new independent streaming series starring Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff is headed our way!

On Monday, Deadline broke the news that streaming service MUBI acquired the rights to Hal & Harper, an eight-episode show centered around the titular codependent siblings, played by Reinhart and Raiff. Raiff also created, wrote, and directed the show.

The series premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, earning rave reviews from viewers who appreciated both the heart and the comedy at the core of the show. Notably, both Reinhart and Raiff also play the much younger versions of themselves in childhood flashbacks, adding a Pen15-like quality to those sequences.

If that wasn't enough to have us looking forward to Hal & Harper, it's also got a stacked cast that includes some queer faves. Mark Ruffalo plays their father, Betty Gilpin plays his girlfriend, and Bottoms' Havana Rose Liu plays the girl Hal is interested in.

Oh, and did we mention Harper has a girlfriend? The Sex Lives of College Girls star Alyah Chanelle Scott tackles that role, while Addison Timlin plays the coworker Harper is crushing on.

MUBI has had a hand in distributing several well-received queer films in recent years, including Shiva Baby, Knife + Heart, and Benedetta. Hal & Harper is one of a few series they have coming up, with the acquisition being praised by those hoping independent TV is a viable way forward.

"MUBI is the perfect home for our very specific family show. They’re a singular platform that understands the art they’re putting out," Raiff told Deadline. "I am in awe of what they’ve done recently, and am excited to be a part of the family."

And if you're still on the fence about the whole thing, we'll just leave this here: