Lili Reinhart Just Came Out As Bisexual

Actress Lili Reinhart, known mostly for starring in The CW's teen drama series Riverdale and in 2019's critically-acclaimed J.Lo and Constance Wu-led film Hustlers, just publicly came out as bisexual.

"Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," the 23-year-old said in a statement on her Instagram stories, sharing the flyer of the peaceful 'LGTBQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter' protest that is being held in West Hollywood, Calif. later today. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

Reinhart's public confirmation of her sexuality comes on the heels of the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and continued, nationwide demonstrations for the end of police brutality and systemic racism following the unjust murder of Minnesota's George Floyd at the hands of police. She is one of several notable queer celebrities who has been lending her voice to the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for change.