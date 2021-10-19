JoJo Siwa Is Perfect, Officially, in Grease Foxtrot on Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner Jenna Johnson owned Grease night on Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. The duo performed a foxtrot to the classic “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” and wowed the audience and judges alike. In fact, their performance earned the duo perfect 10 scores across the board from Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman.

Siwa was beyond thrilled by the reception, sharing on Instagram “WOW!!!!! I have literally no words!!!” to express how she was feeling — but she gave it her best anyway. "I am on cloud 528183629 right now!!” Siwa wrote. “To be a part of Dancing with the Stars is something that I’ve always dreamed of… and now…. This is my reality!!!!”

Siwa continued by spotlighting Johnson, both as a dance partner and a friend. “I’m SO so so appreciative for [Johnson] for not only being the best mentor/pro for the last 7 weeks but also being the best friend,” she posted. “I’ve been through thick and thicker in the last few weeks and she’s been there for me every second that I need her to be!! This show would not be the same with anyone else! Tonight we shared the story of OUR friendship that we’ve gained over the last few weeks and I couldn’t be happier.”

I couldn’t have come at a better time for the former Nickelodeon star, as rumors have circulated that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have split. Siwa first hinted that she was struggling with an “extreme” personal experience to Us Weekly during the Disney week of DWTS, which led fans to speculate it was over a breakup. Then, in a later interview with People on the red carpet at the 2021 Women's Image Awards, JoJo seemingly hinted at the split again. “I struggle when anything is new, and I went through something that was new and I have never gone through before. It was tough and it is still tough. I cried about it last night and I’m probably gonna cry about it tonight because I’m 18 and I’m missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me, and that’s OK,” she said.

As of this writing, Siwa has not confirmed a breakup with Prew. One thing is certain, however, and it’s that she’s going to be very busy prepping her next Dancing with The Stars performance if she wants to keep her perfect streak going.

Watch Siwa and Johnson’s foxtrot below.