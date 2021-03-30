Niecy Nash Shares Her 'Beautiful' Love Story on Red Table Talk

"She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life," the actress said of her wife, Jessica Betts.

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts join Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the latest episode of Facebook Watch's hit talk show Red Table Talk!

The series is known for bringing together the Smiths' multigenerational perspectives "to create a safe space for healing through provocative conversations on culture-defining topics." In the season four premiere, ent titled "I'd Never Been With A Woman Before!" Nash reveals how she went from two marriages with men to falling in love with her wife.

"The newlyweds set the record straight about their relationship and how they fell in love," the description of the episode reads.

The actor shared the news of their marriage with the world last August through social media, surprising fans who never knew Nash was anything but straight. "[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash said shortly after the reveal. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

In PRIDE's exclusive clip, Nash gushes over Betts. "I never want this person to not be in my life," she says, and goes on to suggest that she never really questioned her sexuality, just that she fell in love. "I didn't even know what I'm doing. I just know that this is the most beautiful soul I've met in my life and you mine."

In the meantime, Nash jokes that she's still waiting on her "welcome packet" into the LGBTQ+ community.

This episode of the Red Table Talk premieres Wednesday, March 31 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch. Watch our exclusive clip with Niecy Nash below!