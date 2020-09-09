Niecy Nash Addresses Sexuality: 'I'm Being Honest About Who I Love'

Niecy Nash has opened up about her sexuality following the announcement of her marriage to musician Jessica Betts.

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash told People. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

When Nash shared the photo from the ceremony on social media, many fans were shocked as the actress had previously been in two different marriages to men and never publicly discussed her sexuality. She spoke candidly about her evolving feelings.

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she pointed out. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

She continued, "I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

Nash said the two first connected on social media in 2015 when she was still married to her second husband, Jay Tucker. "[Jessica] and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date." Something shifted in their relationship after she divorced Tucker in October of 2019.

"I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being," Nash explained. "But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time."

Nash and Betts tied the knot at their home in Ventura County, California on August 29, 2020, with twenty-four of their closest friends and family. Nash certainly seems to be enjoyed the honeymoon phase now.

"I’ve got my feet up, I’m looking at the ocean and I’ve got the greatest love of my life in my peripheral," said Nash. "I couldn’t be happier.”