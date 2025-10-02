All 11 sex scenes on The Hunting Wives (so far), ranked





Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix The Hunting Wives still has sapphics in a chokehold , and we can see why. This soapy Netflix series starring Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman is exactly the kind of sexy, unhinged, and campy yarn we’ve been craving. Also, it’s so hot and so, so gay. The series follows Sophie O’Neill (Snow), an East Coast liberal who moves to deep-red Texas with her husband and falls in with a group of MAGA-AF housewives , led by their queen bee, Margo (Åkerman). Soon, she becomes embroiled in not only a hot-and-heavy sapphic affair but also a shocking murder. Yeah, we’re hooked. The drama is wild, and the hot-and-heavy bedroom action is even wilder. So, of course, we had to go back, rewatch it all, and rank the steamy scenes from worst to first. You know, for science.

11. Creepy Youth Pastor’s Solo Sermon Netflix Episode 3 – 45:20 We clocked Pastor Pete as a creep from the moment we saw that doofy beanie. But he sealed it when he, well, sealed himself looking at teen (and soon-to-be murder victim) Abby’s Instagram. Yeah, this was a solo sermon we did not need to witness.

10. One Step A-Head Malin Akerman in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix Episode 2 – 45:13 We gotta give it up to Margo—she knows how to pivot. When she tries to break things off with her high school lover, Brad, he threatens to reveal their hookups. Rather than risk exposure, she quickly reverses course and gives him a blowjob. Yeah... It’s icky.

9. She Likes to Watch George Ferrier in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix Episode 1 – 14:00 Speaking of ick—at least this one’s consensual. Margo accidentally walks in on Brad during a little solo time, while his girlfriend Abby prays for forgiveness. Instead of leaving, Margo watches from behind the door, making meaningful eye contact with Brad while he finishes. Creepy, but honestly, we’ve seen worse.

8. Spin the Bottle Aftermath Netflix Episode 3 – 44:30 On a night that becomes pivotal to the series, Sophie and Margo get tipsy and invite Brad and his buddy Jamie over for a swim and a game of spin the bottle. After a quick round or two (that sees Sophie and Margo share their first kiss), Sophie retreats to the kitchen—only for Jamie to follow her. Confused and turned on by her kiss with Margo, Sophie shares a steamy moment with Jamie before pushing him away.

7. Doing It for the ’Gram Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix Episode 2 – 36:47 OK, here we go—this is the content we came for. Sophie and Margo have instant chemistry, and while it’s not exactly a slow burn, it is fiery. But before they actually get it on, Sophie scrolls Margo’s Instagram (what is up with this show and Insta?) and indulges in some special me-time. To be fair, we’ve seen Åkerman—so we get it.

6. We Didn’t Peg Callie as a Top... Netflix Episode 7 – 6:05 ... Just kidding, of course she is. Here we see her strapping up and giving it to her sheriff husband in a radically graphic pegging scene. Fun fact: this was reportedly the scene that made Åkerman realize she needed to do the show . We love to see a femme dom top in action.

5. Margo on My Mind Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix Episode 3 – 3:07 Sophie and Graham have a little morning action, but Sophie can’t stop thinking about seeing Margo and Brad together. Graham’s even surprised by how passionate she suddenly is.

4. Coitus Interruptus Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix Episode 7 – 16:40 To say Sophie and Margo have a rollercoaster of a relationship this season is an understatement. The first time they reunite after things go very south, Margo goes south on Sophie—but Sophie pushes her away, promising they’ll pick it back up once she can prove Margo isn’t Abby’s killer. Guess being a murder suspect is a real lady-boner killer.

3. A Sneaky Peek Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix Episode 2 – 48:00 One more thing Sophie and Margo have in common: they’re both voyeurs. While the sexual tension is already brewing between them, it ignites in this scene when Sophie accidentally spies Margo receiving oral sex from Brad. Instead of looking away, she watches. Margo notices her, and the two share a moment of undeniable desire. Hot.

2. Margo and Sophie Consummate at Last! Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in 'The Hunting Wives' Netflix Episode 4 – 21:37 This moment has been building since the second Margo dropped her dress in front of Sophie. They’ve been flirting, touching, and ramping up the tension—and finally, at last, they get it on. It’s hot, hot, hot. Sure, there’s some manipulation in the pillow talk after, but honestly, who cares?