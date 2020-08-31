Niecy Nash Just Introduced Her Wife to the World: ‘Love Wins’

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash just got married! She introduced her partner to the world on social media.

Nash, whose real name is Carol Denise, announced the nuptials with a photo from the ceremony captioned "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," followed by #LoveWins and a rainbow emoji.

The woman in the photo beside Nash is musician Jessica Betts who, according to Out, have posted pictures together just a handful of times. Their romantic relationship was not publically known prior.

Nash has never opened up publically about her sexuality but she was previously married to Jay Tucker and Don Nash.

Congratulations to the happy couple!