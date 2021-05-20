Netflix's Feel Good Returns for an Emotional Second & Final Season

"I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve made, and where we leave Mae & George," said Martin on the beloved LGBTQ+ series.

Just in time for Pride Month, the second and final season of Netflix's queer series Feel Good is nigh!

Starring nonbinary comedian Mae Martin, the story follows the recovering addict as they juggle addictive behaviors with the intense romanticism that seem to follow her around. "I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve made, and where we leave Mae & George," Martin wrote on Instagram.

"Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present," the official description reads. "Can they grow together or will they grow apart?"

Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers, and Adrian Lukis reprise their roles alongside new additions Anthony Head, Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eleanor Matsuura and Eve.

Feel Good Season 2 premieres Friday, June 4 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: