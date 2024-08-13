Scroll To Top
How this queer content creator challenges norms with humor

Taha Arshad self portrait happy social media live stream concept
Courtesy Author; Shutterstock Creative

Can laughter and social change coexist? Taha Arshad is using humor to navigate adversity and spark change.

Imagine waking up daily with a dual mission: to make people laugh and challenge societal norms.

For 29-year-old queer content creator Taha Arshad, this has become a way of life.

Before he became a full-time content creator, Taha was a researcher. "I worked in clinical research full-time, specifically in psychological research," he shared. It was a career that provided stability but lacked the creative outlet he craved. Alongside his research job, Taha dabbled in theater and acting. Despite his success, the pervasive racism in the theater world pushed him to reconsider his path. "I'm not enduring racism for theater paychecks," he noted. This negative experience, however, ignited a renewed passion for storytelling and performance, ultimately leading him to the world of content creation.

Taha's content blends comedy and social commentary, a combination he easily navigates. "I think that presenting things in a way that involves levity helps people understand things," he explains. Initially started as a fun experience, Taha's account has become an influential medium for addressing issues within the South Asian and LGBTQ+ communities.

Taha attributed much of his approach to his upbringing. "My mother is just a boisterous, hilarious person. I'm a watered-down version of her," he laughs. This natural inclination toward humor, coupled with a deep understanding of social issues, allows Taha to create content that is both engaging and thought-provoking. "Levity will make people like me more as I may teach them things that make them defensive or unhappy," he added.

Taha's journey hasn't been without its challenges. Being an openly queer person of South Asian descent comes with its own set of societal backlashes. "It's pretty stigmatized being an openly queer person from an Indian and Pakistani background," he said. In the early days of being a content creator on TikTok, the barrage of harassment and reporting over his queer identity resulted in his first account being banned. However, a supportive friend reminded him of the importance of his voice, urging him to continue creating content. "It lit a fire underneath my butt," Taha recalled, and he started from scratch, building an even larger platform.

One of Taha's recent ventures is The Boyfriend Twins Podcast, co-hosted with fellow creator Kevin McDonald. The idea for the project stemmed from their uncanny resemblance and shared sense of humor. "People kept tagging us in each other's stuff, saying we looked like each other," Taha said. Despite initial reservations, a brief phone call with Kevin convinced him to try. "We got along so organically," he explained.

Boyfriend Twins is a space for candid conversations on queer culture, a fun take on life, love, and everything in between. ("If your week was a sex position, what would it be?" Oh, where does one begin?) The podcast has received positive feedback, particularly from listeners who appreciate the representation of queer people of color. This validation reaffirmed Taha's mission to use his platform for broader cultural conversations and visibility.

Looking ahead, Taha is working on a project he has been writing for the past seven months. While details remain under wraps, he is manifesting its success. "There are just stories that I need to tell before I die," he said passionately. Inspired by industry titans like Quinta Brunson and Issa Rae, Taha dreams of creating impactful content that resonates with the masses.

Taha offered valuable advice for those looking to make an impact through content creation: "Instead of worrying about losing capital, worry about losing yourself." He emphasized the importance of staying true to one's beliefs. "The best thing we can do is be true to our hearts, be authentic, and be intentional about what we do," he said. He explains that authenticity can set one apart and attract genuine opportunities in a saturated space.

Through humor, Taha Arshad navigates the complexities of identity, culture, and societal expectations. His story is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, finding laughter and staying true to oneself can lead to impactful change.

