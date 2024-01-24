Here are all the celebrities who came out in 2024 (so far!)
These stars are living their truth in 2024 and we love to see it!
@pshallow/Instagram; @erika_cas/Instagram; @marioalcaldetorero/Instagram; Courtesy of Wonder World
Here are all of the celebrities who have bravely come out as LGBTQ+ in 2024, proving that it's never too late to live your authentic life. So here are all the stars who opened up and decided to live their truth this year. Welcome to the fam!
RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 star Madame LaQueer started 2024 by coming out as trans in her Instagram Story and embraced her true identity as her full identity as Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer. LaQueer, who has known she was trans since 2006, but kept talking herself out of it, said from now on she'll be going by Cassie when she's out of drag.
“It’s something I’ve been pondering for myself for years,” she told Entertainment Weekly, noting she’d go by the name Cassie out of drag from here on out. “It’s now or never…It’s never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin.”
Reality tv star Parvati Shallow hit it big when she won $1 million on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites, but it wasn't until this year that she was able to live as her true authentic self.
The 41-year-old celeb came out and hard launched her new relationship all at the same time. She took to Instagram to post a strip of Photo Booth pics with her new girlfriend comedian Mae Martin, 36. "We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year," she wrote in the caption.
Parvati technically came out on December 30, but since she wished everyone a Happy New Year in her coming out post on social media, we're counting it for 2024!
Survivor alum Erika Casupana stole fans hearts when she took home the big bucks on season 41 of the iconic reality tv competition. She also made history as the first Canadian to win and the first woman to win in seven seasons, according to The Pink News.
Now the reality star has come out as LGBTQ+ and we couldn't be happier about it. She made the announcement in a cheeky video posted to Instagram on December 31, 2023 — we're counting her as coming out in 2024 because who was still conscious enough on New Year's Eve to have been paying attention?
In the funny video, Casupana joked that she tried the tradition of eating grapes under the table on New Year's Eve in hopes of getting a boyfriend, but since she was out of grapes she "chugged wine" instead and "realized I'm a lesbian."
Mario Alcalde just made history as the very first Spanish bullfighter to come out as LGBTQ+. The 31-year-old matador from Madrid just announced he's pansexual in a new interview.
“I am a bullfighter. I go at my own pace. I think differently than other bullfighters. My tastes are not the norm in bullfighting. Both politically and sexually,” he told the Spanish outlet El Mundo, Queerty reports.
“I am pansexual and I feel very identified with the LGTBI flag. I fall in love with the interior, I don’t care about gender.”
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
