11 Badass Nickelodeon Girls Who Ruled the '90s (& Our Hearts)

We're going to be all about the '90s no matter how much time passes, and we're for sure about these super badass Nickelodeon girls. There's just something about feeling your baby queer bloom for the first time as you wonder if it's a girl crush, or a girl crush. Here are some of our faves.

And if you're still interested in some more good 'ol childhood nostalgia, check out some Disney Channel hunks who also made our hearts throb here.