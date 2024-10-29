Rachel Bloom's 4-year-old daughter has the best 'Drag Race' catchphrase

A new Drag Race contender is getting an early start!

Comedian and actress Rachel Bloom captured everyone's attention on TikTok when she recently shared video of her 4-year-old "practicing her drag race werkroom entrance catchphrase."

Decked out in rainbow pjs, the kid darted into the room and immediately struck a pose with her hand on her hip.

"I came here to drink juice and spill tea," she declared. "But I already finished my juice, honey!"