Rachel Bloom's 4-year-old daughter has the best 'Drag Race' catchphrase

A new Drag Race contender is getting an early start!
Comedian and actress Rachel Bloom captured everyone's attention on TikTok when she recently shared video of her 4-year-old "practicing her drag race werkroom entrance catchphrase."
Decked out in rainbow pjs, the kid darted into the room and immediately struck a pose with her hand on her hip.
"I came here to drink juice and spill tea," she declared. "But I already finished my juice, honey!"
Here’s the video of my 4-year-old practicing her drag race werkroom entrance catchphrase - usually I think the child emoji thing is creepy but in this case it looks like I live with a sassy monkey. (Catchphrase coaching by @zoë) #werk #dragrace #spillingtea #tiktokcomedy
You just love to see the impact RuPaul's Drag Race has on the culture!
Judge Michelle Visage was certainly on board, commenting "LOOK OUT QUEENS" on the video. Season 13 contestant Denali also chimed in with an "OMGGGG."
They weren't the only one impressed by this little attitude the kid has going on.
"Its the 'HuuUunny' for me," @travharrison wrote.
"Some Queens need to take notes because that's one of the best workroom intro lines I've heard," another viewer added.
Several viewers joked that Bloom's daughter is clearly a miniature version of her, which already sounds about right. She previously toldPeople that her kid already loves "making up little parody songs," something Bloom herself was known for even before her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend days.
In this particular scenario, the youngster may have had a ghostwriter — Bloom credited Zoë Kushlefsky for the "catchphrase coaching."
And hey, if Drag Race doesn't work out, @kimberniecooley had another idea for a reality show where the kid might fit in just fine, asking, "Is this the opening from Real Housewives of PreK?"
