Janelle Monáe Had Powerful Words for Survivors of Sexual Assault

"I hear you, I see you, and I believe you."

Last week's turbulent (and triggering) saga of events coming out of Washington regarding Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and the sexual assault accusations leveled by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, left many survivors of sexual assault very shell-shocked (to say the least).

During her performance at Global Citizen Festival in New York this past weekend, queer icon Janelle Monáe took a moment to address the crowd, speaking on the horrors unfolding in Washington.

.@JanelleMonae and Global Citizens have a message for survivors of sexual violence all around the world: we believe you. pic.twitter.com/eH9Lt9d0sc — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 29, 2018

"This past week was a brutal, brutal week for a lot of us women," Monáe said. "It was an especially hard week for survivors of sexual violence, so I want to start off today’s festival by telling any survivor here in this audience right now, any survivor that is watching from your home—that I hear you, I see you, and I believe you."

She then continued by leading her fans in a rousing chant of "We hear you! We see you! We support you! We believe you!" Monáe's words were a powerful address, supporting the victims of sexual assault while giving a form of solace for an emotionally- and mentally-battered public.