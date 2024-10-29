We will not tolerate offensive costumes!
It's officially Halloween season (or as we like to call it, Gay Christmas) yet again!
Now that the pandemic is done and dusted, we're so excited that people are getting out there and serving -- and we absolutely live for the "I hate gay Halloween" trend.
We're huge fans of any chance to dress up in big, over-the-top, fabulous costumes, but there's one thing you always have to remember when picking out what to wear: DON'T BE OFFENSIVE. It's really not that hard. Unless you want to look like a complete jerk, these 15 problematic costume ideas should be avoided at all costs.
Jeffrey Dahmer
Netflix
Please, for the love of all things good, DO NOT EVER dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer! If you're a fan of the Dahmer series with Evan Peters and that's your inspiration, just choose to go as either Evan Peters himself or another character. At least eBay is smart enough to ban this from happening, but just... don't. While we're at it, avoid dressing up like any other serial killer, either.
The Menendez Brothers
Netflix
While you're at it, you should also avoid dressing up as the Menendez brothers, which seems to be the new trend after the popularity of the Monsters show that focused on them released on Netflix. They may wind up getting released from prison, and it may be a riveting story that's captivated our interest for years, but you should avoid dressing up as someone who murdered their parents.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Gotham/Getty Images
It's almost disturbing that we have to caution people away from people who offed their parents, but the glorification and glamification of criminals is getting out of whack. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after years serving as the accomplice for her mother's death, and she shot to superstardom with constant coverage in People and multiple reality shows on Lifetime. I've seen people dress up as Blanchard and her mother, and all of that is just a no.
A bloody tampon
Amazon
Why? Just... why? Yes, there's a shock factor to it, and yes it can be funny at a party, it just seems like a very disturbing idea to envision yourself as an object that soaks up blood. Plus, the way that Republicans have turned access to tampons into a partisan anti-trans issue is weird and gross and you don't want any part of that.
Donald Trump
Amazon
Unless you're Alec Baldwin or you're doing a great job making fun of the guy, please never go as Donald Trump. The amount of MAGA who idolize him, the fact this even exists, it all just hurts. May the Trump train end in peace sooner rather than later.
The COVID Vaccine
Walmart
I mean, but seriously, just don't. No one wants COVID to be a main topic anymore. It still exists, we've sort of gone back to normal, but we don't need the constant reminders, and we certainly don't need to the tacky costumes to boot. Please, just don't.
A mentally ill person
Halloweencostumes.com
Mental health is really not something to poke fun of or make light of. Suicide is a real issue, and dressing up as any type of mentally ill person may be triggering to someone who is dealing with some serious internal problems.
Blackface
It's 2023 Mary, do we really have to say this? You should already know by now that blackface (the act of a non-Black person putting on dark face makeup to caricaturize a Black person) is an extremely offensive and racist act that harkens back to 19th-century minstrel shows that used awful racial stereotypes when portraying Black people.
Anything that's fat shaming/body shaming
VH1
Making light of and poking fun at someone's body size is not just inconsiderate, it's also really lazy and unfunny. Bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, so why are the bigger ones the ones that mostly get made fun of?
Anything that's sexist
Amazon
It's amazing how gendered and sexist seemingly innocent Halloween costumes can be. Take this hospital-themed couple's costume set from Party City, for example. Why is the male doctor not sexualized and objectified like the female nurse is? And since when do nurses wear short dresses, fishnet stockings, and high heels?
Anything that uses stereotypes
Shutterstock
Don't use dumb stereotypes to make a costume. More often than not, those stereotypes have real life consequences. There's nothing cute or quirky about a white girl dressing up in clothing she thinks is "gangster" or "urban" or "thuggish," especially when you consider how different Black men are viewed and treated for wearing the same things.
Cultural appropriation
Amazon
Don't wear something that has special (and sometimes sacred) meaning to a culture that isn't your own. See! So simple to remember!
Anything that's sexualizing/fetishizing
Halloweencostumes.com
One of the few things worse than cultural appropriation is sexualized cultural appropriation. Reducing a culture and their unique traditions/garments to a singular, fetishized image? That's just plain gross.
Anything that mocks someone's gender identity
Amazon
A trans person's gender identity and their appearance (no matter where they are in their transition) should never be the subject of a Halloween costume.